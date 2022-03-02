I did not know exactly what I was getting into when I hit the road to South Georgia on a recent weekend to watch my grandson, Nate, play basketball. I walked away from that game with unspeakable joy to see what is going on in the little town of Millen.
When we walked in, I noticed there was a group of little kids just learning the ropes. They played half-court and a three-year-old might need a lift to get to the basket. The camaraderie among all who gathered at the goal was uplifting. Still, there was that old-fashioned grit where one tried to steal the ball, and another blocked the shot. So far, it may sound like any Saturday in any community around the country, but it’s not.
I walked into the concession stand to find an array of breakfast items starting with a giant pot of grits, eggs, smoked sausage, and biscuits. All I had to do was walk through the line as a group of ladies were ready to fill my plate to the brim. My granddaughter, Rylee, settled for a bowl full of pigs in a blanket which we refilled a time or two.
Each time we were greeted with a smile, a kind word, but I wondered. Where do we pay? What is the cost? I found out the food is completely free, and it didn’t stop with breakfast. We left around noon, just as the volunteers were getting the hot dogs, baked potatoes, French fries, and chocolate chip cookies out to serve the lunch crowd.
The setting is Oak Hill Baptist Church, which is a part of the Upward Sports program, a community outreach ministry that brings all sorts of people together to compete, fellowship and hear about Jesus.
I watched a big group of volunteers show the love of Jesus to all who entered the complex. There were coaches, referees, food service workers and folks who kept the scoreboard. Of course, there was also a clean-up crew who tidied up and left the facility just as they had found it.
Pastor Joshua Johnson was quick to tell me that the outreach program could not happen without the group of volunteers. Other than the COVID year, he said the program has been going strong for 13 years.
While this was a special day because I got to see Nate play basketball for the first time, I also got to see his cousin, Tucker, give a devotion. I was truly thankful that the church recognizes the ability of a child to share the gospel. Honestly, one could hear a pin drop when Tucker began, and before it was over, some of us shed a few tears of joy. We all heard the gospel that included the death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior. We also heard what the Lord has done in the heart of a nine-year-old child who was bold enough to point everyone to Jesus.
I am so excited that God is at work in the community outreach at Oak Hill. While players are practicing their basketball skills, their entire family, both churched and unchurched, are hearing the gospel of Jesus Christ. May God continue to bless those who bless others, and may the seed of the gospel grow in the players and their families to live for the Lord all the days of their lives.
