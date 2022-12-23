I just read a post on social media, and its one in which we all may relate. It says, "Life lately: it's been busy, fun, disappointing, difficult, full, stressful, and meaningful."

We all have an array of emotions most every day, and especially during the holiday season. Some of us are dealing with loss, sickness, financial issues, while others walk in a season of bliss. Wherever we find ourselves right now, let's focus on the true meaning of the season.

