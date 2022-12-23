I just read a post on social media, and its one in which we all may relate. It says, "Life lately: it's been busy, fun, disappointing, difficult, full, stressful, and meaningful."
We all have an array of emotions most every day, and especially during the holiday season. Some of us are dealing with loss, sickness, financial issues, while others walk in a season of bliss. Wherever we find ourselves right now, let's focus on the true meaning of the season.
Mary, mother of Jesus, had to take a step of faith. She didn't focus on the circumstances, but she said yes to God's call on her life. May this remind us that we can trust the Lord, no matter what He has in store for us. He used Mary's obedience to change the world. We may not understand the what's, when's or why's, but may we remember that God is going to do more than we can imagine. When we live for Christ, as ambassadors for Christ, He will work through us to share the gospel and lives will be changed.
The story of the Wise Men reminds us that it is more important to follow God than please men. King Herod told them to come back and give him information on the babe, but an angel warned them, so without hesitation they took another route. God's plan is bigger than us, but we can never go wrong, when we listen and obey God's Word and the Holy Spirit living within us. God will take care of us.
When Mary and Joseph were turned away from the inn and found refuge in the stable, they could have complained and questioned God. There is no record of that in Scripture. They willingly took shelter in the stable which allowed prophesy to be fulfilled.
Baby Jesus was born when the "time had fully come." It seemed that people who lived during this time were continually looking for a leader to save them. Even after hearing the news people still continued to look for something. Many heard or even watched Jesus grow up and were amazed at him during his childhood. Then Jesus started His ministry, and people saw Him heal the sick, cast out demons, and raise the dead but didn't recognize that He was the Savior of the World. May we recognize, revere, and worship this King who came to save the world.
Oh the wonder of it all. As we celebrate the birth of our Lord, may we never forget His humble beginnings, His life on this earth, and God's plan for each of us. His plan is wonderful, life-changing, and it will carry us through our life and take us to an eternity in heaven.
