Our God is always up to something great in our lives, and I’ve watched Him take the ordinary and allow me to experience the extraordinary time after time. I’m sure the same is true with all of us. Sometimes it just takes a bit of reflection to recognize His great blessings in our lives.
I recently remembered when September was a month where I looked forward to cooler weather, the beautiful September sky, and a time to celebrate my brother, Keith’s, birthday. Today ,September is my favorite month. God has blessed me with not one, but two beautiful grandchildren, Nate and Rylee, who were both born this month. I must admit they are two of my greatest blessings, and I am truly thankful because I know they are a gift from God Almighty; I’ll admit I’m convinced He outdid himself with those two!
Just this past weekend, I had an opportunity to spend some time with my cousin, Elaine. We’ve been close all of our lives. She went on vacation with us; I spent many nights with her and her family, and she has gone above and beyond to help me every time I call on her and many times when I haven’t even asked. She’s another wonderful gift from the Lord. The world may see us as cousins, but she is so much more. God blessed me with a sister long before I ever realized it.
It's been 36 years since I moved to Maysville. I had a few doubts when I left Gwinnett County at the time. Yet again, God had so many great things in store for me. He gave me a beautiful place to raise my children; He’s allowed me to grow in my faith during seasons in area churches, and He has gifted me with forever friends who pray for me and encourage me.
Should any of us expect any less? God loves us with an everlasting love. He, the sinless lamb without spot or blemish, became the sacrifice for us, so that we can be born again. He promises us an abundant life on this earth and an eternal home in heaven. Now that is love!
When we look at Matthew 7:7 we see where the Lord tells us to, “Ask and you shall receive; Seek and you shall find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.”
As the Lord continues speaking in that chapter, He asks us a question. If you know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good things to those who ask Him?”
My prayer is that we will all realize that when God thinks of us, He has the extraordinary in mind. It’s not based on what we have done or what we haven’t done. It’s not based on who we know or our bank account. It is based on His grace, mercy, and love. Let us worship, love, serve and praise our God of the extraordinary.
Sherry Lewis is associate pastor of Water's Edge Ministry and a resident of Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.