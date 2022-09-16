Our God is always up to something great in our lives, and I’ve watched Him take the ordinary and allow me to experience the extraordinary time after time. I’m sure the same is true with all of us. Sometimes it just takes a bit of reflection to recognize His great blessings in our lives.

I recently remembered when September was a month where I looked forward to cooler weather, the beautiful September sky, and a time to celebrate my brother, Keith’s, birthday. Today ,September is my favorite month. God has blessed me with not one, but two beautiful grandchildren, Nate and Rylee, who were both born this month. I must admit they are two of my greatest blessings, and I am truly thankful because I know they are a gift from God Almighty; I’ll admit I’m convinced He outdid himself with those two!

Sherry Lewis is associate pastor of Water's Edge Ministry and a resident of Maysville.

