I truly believe that a sibling is our first best friend, and that is true in my family. I was an only child for five years until my brother, Keith, came along. That five-year spread caused me to become aggravated with him at times. I can remember when I whined and said, “I can’t have anything because of Keith.” I think that happened when I arrived home on the school bus when I was in the first grade. He liked to get in my stuff while I was getting an education, but that was only a small part of our glorious times together.
I found him to be a wonderful friend in those lonely summers before social media kept everyone in touch with school friends. Oh my! I can still remember throwing the baseball with him for hours. We did more than toss it around. We used our imagination. I was the pitcher, and he was the catcher. He’d call balls and strikes, and we had an imaginary baseball game going on in our front yard. At other times we went to a vacant lot next to our home, and we would use a hoe to make roads and drive his cars up and down our city from morning until afternoon.
I also remember our vacations. I will always boast that I taught him to swim in a pool in Florida. I’d say that was a couple of years after my dad taught me to swim on vacation as well.
As I got older, I got more involved with my friends and started driving, and I didn’t spend much time with my first best friend. Once we married and had children, we began to spend more time together. While my children were several years older than his, he was always willing to help me out in so many ways.
With Chris working a lot, and my inability to put bikes or an array of toys together, Keith would always have us ready to go when my children had a birthday or Christmas. If our car broke down, or if I had a flat tire, he was Johnny on the spot. Honestly, I needed him to drive to downtown Atlanta on a cold winter evening recently, and he was ready to go.
I’ll also be forever thankful to the Lord and to Keith for giving me two nieces. The Lord and I had many conversations about me having a girl and that didn’t happen. Still, God blessed me greatly when He gave me Cailyn and Kinsey. It was the first time I got to buy pink clothes, play with Barbie dolls, and attend pageants; I was almost in heaven.
Just last week, we had a family vacation, and it helped to remind me just how blessed I am to have Keith in my life. Presently, I have a knee issue, and he would always make sure I was going to make it as we trudged through the snow. “Ya alright back there,” he’d say. We went snowmobiling, and I had an issue with my helmet. He was right there and helped me be sure it was securely fastened. Then he’d stop to be sure I didn’t get left behind on the snow-covered trail in the Rocky Mountains. He would give me a thumbs up and wait for my reply.
One of the best parts of the trip was I got to see him be a husband and father, and I’m here to tell you he is still the best. I was reminded that there is not a lazy bone in his body. He is always ready and willing to do whatever necessary for his family. He will wash dishes and clothes; he will eat wherever his crew wants to go, and there are a million other examples I could give. I know his actions show all of us that he dearly loves his family.
What a week! What a blessing! It is my desire that each of us will spend time with our first best friends. Without a doubt, I truly believe we will have precious memories that will last a lifetime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.