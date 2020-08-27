“Lord I believe, help my unbelief!” Have you ever found yourself in that situation? I’ve prayed, believed, and watched as God moved in the lives of others, but when I need a miracle, I wonder if it will happen. I may think I don’t deserve it, or I may forget what a mighty God we serve, but in the end, we need to hold fast to our faith.
I have seen miracles! Some may seem big and some may seem small, but a miracle from Almighty God is sure to strengthen our faith. I’ve watched the elders of the church pray for a baby with a hole in his heart; I’ve also heard the doctor’s report stating there is no longer a hole in the heart. I’ve watched and waited to hear the report of people healed with cancer. One Sunday we prayed for a young man who had the dreaded disease, and months later I heard he was healed and he was going on with his career. At times we get our miracle and it doesn’t turn out like we thought it would. Yes I’ve prayed and prayed for a god-fearing man who had cancer, and his miracle came when he went home to be with the Lord. I can’t argue with God’s plan. My prayer was answered; the gentleman was healed in heaven.
In Mark 9:18-26 a man in a crowd brought his son to Jesus. The boy couldn’t talk, and he would go into convulsions and he would fall into fire or into water, but he was still alive and had this opportunity to see God move. The father said, “If you can do anything, take pity on us and help us.” Jesus replied. “Everything is possible to one who believes.” That’s when the father expressed his heart’s desire…..to believe, but confessed his double-mindedness at times. Faith, honesty, and humility was enough. At that point, Jesus rebuked that spirit and it left him, and commanded it never to return again. Once the disciples were alone with Jesus, they questioned him. “How come we could not do that?” Jesus explained those miracles come with the prayer of faith.
I am reminded of the miracle when Jesus walked on the water in Matthew 14:22-33. The disciples left Jesus on the land to pray and they jumped into a boat and headed to the middle of the lake. Scripture says they were a ways out when they saw a figure. They thought it was a ghost. “Take courage, it is I, don’t be afraid.” Peter asked Jesus if he could join Jesus on the water. As long as Peter kept his eyes on Jesus, he was on point. As the winds began to howl, Peter took his eyes off Jesus, and he began to sink. Of course, Jesus came to his rescue. When Jesus got into the boat the storms subsided. “Truly you are the son of God,” they exclaimed.
As we juggle all that life seems to be throwing at us right now, we may believe, but the storms of life may try to hinder us. My prayer is that we will keep our eyes on Jesus. He was faithful; He is faithful, and He will continue to be faithful.
