I have been stretched from pillar to post. Honestly there are not enough hours in the day to do everything that I’ve signed up for, and the Lord has certainly taught me some valuable lessons, or reminded me of some, as January finally comes to a close
I’ve been reminded that I can never allow my time with the Lord to become second place in my life. I have said it for years. I am nothing without Him; I can do nothing without Him. So why in the world would I wake up and start the day without Him? May we all remember that He will not leave us, but are we going to acknowledge Him each day. I have been reminded that I can quickly fall apart without intimacy with our Lord.
Before my feet hit the floor, I need a song on my heart and a praise on my lips. I need to continue my dialogue with my Heavenly Father because there are so many needs in my life and in the lives of my family and friends.
When I get ready for work, I need to have on the appropriate apparel. Whether I stay at home or head to work, I need on His apparel which is the whole armor of God. I know it by heart, but it’s been a few weeks since I’ve properly clothed myself. So, I flipped to Ephesians 6:11-18 where here He reminds us that the armor is necessary to stand against the devil’s schemes. Verse 13 reminds us that when the day of evil comes, we will be able to stand our ground when we are fully clothed with His apparel. Piece by piece I pray for the belt of truth to be buckled around my waist and for the breastplate of righteousness. I ask that my feet be fitted with the gospel of peace and for the shield of faith to extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Finally, I take up the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God.
Then and only then will I walk the walk without compromising with the world. I will shout my prayer request to the God of all miracles, and rejoice before I even see the answer because I know it is coming right on time. I’ll maintain a grateful heart and continue to remember all He has already done for me.
Today I pray that each of us will keep the Lord as the main priority in our lives. Let us not forget that barren busyness or an endless schedule will cost us.
By far, the most important thing, is not to let our time with the Lord go by the wayside. God is a gentleman; he is not demanding that I begin my day with prayer and thanksgiving, but it is something that I need to do. He is not making me get into His Word so He can speak life into my situations, but He is available to me and wants to fellowship with me not matter what time the day or time. So let us reverence and honor Him, no matter what comes our way. May God always be our priority.
