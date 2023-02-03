I have been stretched from pillar to post. Honestly there are not enough hours in the day to do everything that I’ve signed up for, and the Lord has certainly taught me some valuable lessons, or reminded me of some, as January finally comes to a close

I’ve been reminded that I can never allow my time with the Lord to become second place in my life. I have said it for years. I am nothing without Him; I can do nothing without Him. So why in the world would I wake up and start the day without Him? May we all remember that He will not leave us, but are we going to acknowledge Him each day. I have been reminded that I can quickly fall apart without intimacy with our Lord.

