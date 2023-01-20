I have so many mixed emotions this time of year. It was the middle of the night. The temperatures were in the single digits, and our furnaced was working overtime. Chris and I went to bed like any other Saturday night. We set our clock to be sure we were on time for our Sunday church service. Things didn’t go as planned. Before we morning arrived, our house had been turned to ashes as we watched a fire take every material possession we had. We walked away with the clothes on our backs, and thanks be to Almighty God, without a scratch on us.
As I reminisced about this event, it came to my mind that many people find themselves among the ashes of their lives. It may happen when a loved one dies; it could happen when our companion walks out and slams the door to end a marriage, or when bills are piling up and we have no idea how dig ourselves of financial ruins. We work two jobs, or three jobs, but still find ourselves borrowing from Peter to pay Paul.
Today, I’m still standing, and I want to encourage everyone to trust in the Lord because you will see the light of day. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and God will see you through.
We were up all night and watched the flames engulf what we had called home for so long. What were we going to do? Where would we go? Have you ever been there? I have and I learned to look up. I needed clothes. On that Sunday, as we sat in our building beside our home. Person after person began to bring just the right clothes for Chris and myself. By nightfall, we each had several outfits; we had shoes, and I had a special coat that one lady took off her back and put on mine that day. Today, if you find yourself in need, I promise you the God who clothes the grass of the field will meet your needs.
Also, we did not have a single thing left to eat, but I’ll never forget the family who walked in with a bucket of chicken that day. We at then and we continued to eat. People blessed us with meals, gift cards, and cash to buy the food we needed. Today, if you need food, God will provide. He will move on the hearts of others to provide food or even money so you will eat. At other times, God will provide you a job, or a better job, but He will provide.
Look at the birds of the air, that they do not sow, nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not worth much more than they? Matthew 6:26 reminds us, “Look at the birds of the air, that they do not sow, nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not worth much more than they?”
I’m living proof that He is a God of Restoration. Today we have everything we used to have and more. No matter what you are facing today, you will look back days, months, even years from now, and see how God will make a way. He will raise you up; give Him the ashes of your broken life, and He will give you a beautiful future.
Sherry Lewis is worship leader at Water's Edge Ministry and is a resident of Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.