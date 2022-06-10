I thought it was a weird place to strike up a conversation. “It cost me more than 100 dollars to top mine off,” an older gentleman said in passing. It took me a minute then I responded. “Mine will probably be $55,” as I hustled back to the gas pump. “No wait. Mine is $66,” I said in astonishment.
We all feel the crunch in one way or the other. I can’t walk into the grocery store for a “few things,” and get out without spending a hundred bucks. I know the restaurants are feeling it too! Their costs are soaring, so menu prices are on the rise.
Our economy seems to be tanking. When we turn on the television, we hear of Russia, Ukraine, South Korea, and that’s just a start to the problems that seem to be plaquing us at this time.
Are you worried? Are you afraid? It’s understandable. If we allow our minds to focus on these problems, we may forget who is with us during these uncertain times. He is the one that knows every situation before it happens and the answer to each and every problem that comes our way. His name is Jesus.
John 16:33 tells us, “In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world.” If we truly want to live the abundant life Jesus also speaks of in John 10:10, we should keep our focus on the Almighty God. May we remember the many times He has provided and protected us and know that He is faithful to do it again.
Let’s look at Philippians 4:4-7 to find the recipe for peace during these uncertain times. Let’s rejoice! We are healthy! We have an occupation! We have a family, but most of all, we have a Savior. We have One who will never leave us or forsake us. “Again, I say rejoice.”
Next, let us have a little talk with the Lord both day and night. After all we should pray without ceasing. If we are afraid. Let’s pour our hearts our to God. If we feel alone just mention His name. “Jesus. Jesus. Jesus.” When we draw close to Him, He will draw close to us.
Next, we should be thankful. “I praise the Lord for the good food I’ve had today. I praise God for the good friends I have in my life. I praise the Lord for my job. I praise the Lord for my church family.” And the list could go on and on. In fact, let us go ahead and praise Him for answering our prayers before we see them answered.
When we rejoice in our Savior rather than worry about our circumstances, God grows greater in our lives, and our problems seem to shrink in size. When we truly pour our hearts out to God, we no longer have to bear the burdens alone. What a relief! That’s when the peace that passes all understanding will keep us through Christ Jesus.
Gas prices and food prices may continue to rise. God will provide. We may worry when we hear about terrorist at home and abroad. God will protect. Our circumstances may seem as big as a mountain, but nothing will overtake us, because He will never leave us or forsake us.
I ask the Lord to help us let the peace that passes all understanding flood through our hearts and minds today and forevermore.
