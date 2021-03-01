I was talking to a small group of ladies and many expressed anxiety or fear of the unknown. One lady was going to walk into a courtroom. Another was trying to prepare for an exam, but she was so tired by the end of the day, she struggled to retain any information that she studied. While another lady got a new job, and she was starting the next day.
What a busy world we live in today. There are endless choices and decisions to be made. What should I cook for dinner? Where am I going to get the money to pay all of my bills this month? I really need to make a doctor’s appointment, but when will I have the time?
With all the responsibilities we have today, it could be easy to let anxiety or fear creep into our lives. That could happen when we look at our lives and judge our situations from the view of the world. Oh my friend, we are in the world, but we are not of the world.
When we find ourselves in “impossible” situations, may we depend on the peace that passes all understanding that the Lord talks about in John 14.
As Jesus prepared his disciples for the future, he had this to say in verse 1. “Let not your heart be troubled.” I know that was a word for them, and that is a word for us today. “Don’t’ worry! Don’t be afraid.” The same God who brought Lazarus back to life; the same Jesus who changed our world is the same one who is coming back for people who know him as Lord and Savior.
As he told them he had to go away, some disciples could not figure out the plan. Questions swirled in their minds. Then Jesus told them not to worry because he was going to send an Advocate, a Comforter, which was the Holy Spirit, who will teach us in all things and help us to remember the words in which we have been taught.
The same Holy Spirit that was sent in those days, is the same Holy Spirit that can give us courage to face anything that comes our way today.
My prayer is that we will seek comfort from the Great Comforter.
Listen to verse 27,”Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”
My prayer is that we have learned a lesson from these beautiful Words of the Lord. We serve the same God who makes all things possible. Let us seek rest in the Holy Spirit and let the Spirit guide us in all things.
Hold fast to the peace of God. Hold fast to his words. “I am going away but I am coming back to get you.” So your situation is not permanent; it is temporary, so hold onto the peace that passes understanding.
