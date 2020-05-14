Kindness comes in all sorts of ways. From the biggest gesture to the smallest, I’m convinced kindness will change the life of the one who gives and the one who receives.
A smile, a handshake, and a greeting are all kind deeds. If we find ourselves in the middle of a traffic jam, and we wave a person to go before us, that’s mighty kind! We can volunteer to take a friend or family member to an appointment or offer to get a friend’s child off the bus in the afternoon. I could go on and on. With all these possible acts of kindness in the world, we should make it a practice in our everyday lives.
I am especially fond of random acts of kindness. Many years ago before I had ever heard this term, a colleague of mine surprised me in a couple of different ways. I arrive at my desk one morning, and I had this beautiful sculpted paper weight sitting on my desk. There was a red ribbon streaming from it, but no card. Hmmm. Where in the world did that come from? I wanted to give a big thank you to the person who gifted me. Keep in mind it wasn’t my birthday, nor was it near any holiday; it was just an ordinary day, but somehow that acts of kindness lifted my spirits. The morning rocked on and I headed to the cafeteria for lunch. I went through the line as usual with my money in my hand. “You lunch has been paid for,” the cashier told me. Paid for; how could that be? I paid for my lunch on a daily basis. What in the world? The random acts of kindness continued. While I loved the gift on my desk, prepaying for my lunch, now that was slick! If you know me I’m an investigative reporter to the core, and I finally found out who my angel was on that day. I must say I learned a valuable lesson about kindness and I realized it was contagious.
With a random act of kindness, a person generally pays it forward. Who was going to be my target and what was I going to do? The lady who worked across the hall from me loved a Frappe. If she ever had a few extra minutes, she would roll into work with a smile and a delicious frosted coffee drink in her hand.
A few days later I left home early. I was kind of excited about putting a smile on someone’s face, or better yet, I wanted to make someone’s day. By the time my colleague walked in, she saw her favorite drink awaiting her. Her excitement resounded throughout the hallway.
Honestly, I loved getting the gifts from my friend, but my heart was overjoyed at paying it forward. Of course that is what Scripture says in Acts 20:35b. “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”
There are hundreds of random acts of kindness. If we are in line at the drive-thru we can pay the bill for the person behind us. We could drop a note in the mailbox to thank our postal worker, we could bake a pie for our neighbor, or we could leave waters and snacks for the drivers who bring packages to our doors. While kindness comes in all forms and fashions, God knows exactly who each of us should target, and He will show us exactly what to do.
My prayer is that we will show kindness is a variety of ways. Let us encourage others; let us make another person feel appreciated. Let us show the love of the Lord by the way we treat everyone around us, not just on special occasions, but every day!
