Pray. Pray. Pray, and then pray some more. That’s an oversimplification, but it’s biblical, and it can be life-changing. First Thessalonians 5:17 tells us to pray without ceasing, while Colossians 4:2 says, “Devote yourselves to prayer.”
I think prayer is so underutilized in today’s society. We have an open communication with our Heavenly Father. What should we pray about? Honestly, God is interested in every single area of our lives. Upon waking up in the morning, let us rejoice that God has given us another day. May we also ask Him to lead and direct us, and help us to stay in His will. I’m sure we all have a prayer list. It seems like my list grows with each passing day, but guess what, God is interested in everything I have on my prayer board. Plus there are many people in dire need, and some of their situations will not change without a mighty move of Almighty God. We should also have a praise list. Document the answered prayer, and remember to continue to thank the Lord for moving mightily in our prayers. Finally, worship is so important. We should have a time to lift our hands toward heaven and just magnify the Lord.
In we are praying for something may we never give up. We should continue to pray when we don’t feel like it. Prayer is not based on feelings; it is based on our obedience. In Luke 18:1-8 Jesus speaks in a parable to the disciples “To show them that they should always pray and never give up.” A widow woman went before a judge; he was not a God fearing man nor was he concerned with the way he treated people. Still the woman continued to seek justice against her adversary. The judge gave her justice so she would leave him alone. Listen to verses 6-8a. And the Lord said, “Hear what the unrighteous judge says, and will not God give justice to his elect, who cry to him day and night? Will he delay long over them? I tell you, he will give justice to them speedily.” Please keep in mind that God is not on a time table like we are, but He will answer us or redirect us, because of His great love for us.
We should pray with passion. One of the greatest examples I’ve found in Scripture is in Luke 22:41-44. This recounts the prayers of our Lord before the sinless Lamb of God was arrested and crucified for our sins. In verse 41 he asked “Father, if you are willing, remove this cup from me. Nevertheless, not my will, but yours, be done. Verse 44 says, “And being in agony he prayed more earnestly; his sweat became like great drops of blood falling down to the ground.” Let us begin to pour our hearts out to God; He greatly loves and cares for us.
Last, we should making intercessions for others. It was a week ago that a lady asked me to pray for her. She was in addiction and lost her children; in fact she would told she may not see them again. A group of people went to prayer on her behalf, and she is getting her children. At other times we may intercede for someone for weeks, months, or even years, but God is not slack concerning his promises! Today I am thankful that we also have an intercessor. Romans 8:31 says, “Jesus is seated at the right hand of the Father interceding for us.” He’s faithful to pray on our behalf; let us be faithful to pray for others.
We have a valuable weapon in our Christian life, and that is prayer. God is available to us when we wake up in the morning, anytime during the mid-day, in the evening and throughout the night. I pray that we will remember any moment is a great time to rejoice, pray, praise and worship. Lord help us to pray without ceasing.
