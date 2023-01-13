"God, we come to you in these moments that we don't understand, that are hard, because we believe that you're God, and coming to you and praying to you has impact.”
"We're sad, we're angry, and we want answers, but some things are unanswerable. We just want to pray, truly come to you and pray for strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar, to be with his family, to give them peace. If we didn't believe that prayer didn't work, we wouldn't ask this of you, God. I believe in prayer; we believe in prayer. We lift up Damar Hamlin's name in your name. Amen."
That powerful prayer could have resounded through our church, in our home, or while we drove down the road, but it that was not the setting.
The prayer was broadcast on live television by ESPN Sports Analyst Dan Orlovsky, who called on God after witnessing a life-threatening crisis that happened on Monday Night Football when the Buffalo Bills took on the Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game, and the situation looked very grim. In fact, as his body lay on the field, players from both sides rushed to his side. Many were kneeling and without a doubt they too, where bombarding the throne room of grace.
I am sure prayers rang out throughout the world as people watched from the stands and from their living room. I know God heard every one of them, and I know He heard the sympathetic prayers of mothers who could barely imagine the pain Damar’s mom felt watching from the stands, and later riding in an ambulance with her 24-year-old son.
And Glory be to God, He answered those prayers. Later in the week, physicians said Damar was making progress. He is breathing on his own and his brain function is excellent.
Where would we be without our loving Heavenly Father? What would we do without people who are willing to call out on the behalf of others. We cannot make it without Almighty God.
All my life I’ve heard that, “Prayer Changes Things,” and this is one among many great examples. It is a blessing to pray for this young man’s recovery, and watch the hand of God, but keep this in mind. God is available to each of us. God wants to answer all our prayers according to His perfect will. He hears us; He sees us; He loves us unconditionally, but it is up to us to call on Him.
Scripture shows us God answers prayers. There was a blind man in Mark 10:52 and Jesus said, “Go your way; your faith has made you well.” We read of the persistent widow in Luke 18 and we see, God answered her prayer. We know that He raised Lazarus from the dead, and He fed the multitudes. There is nothing to big for God, and there is nothing to small for us to cry out to Him. He cares for all of us and He wants a close relationship with us.
Today, my prayer is that each of us will call out to the Father and ask other believers to pray for us as well. The God who answered prayers in Scripture and the God who answered our prayers for Damar is the same faithful God who hears and answers all our prayers. Let us pray and believe no matter what the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.