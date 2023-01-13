"God, we come to you in these moments that we don't understand, that are hard, because we believe that you're God, and coming to you and praying to you has impact.”

"We're sad, we're angry, and we want answers, but some things are unanswerable. We just want to pray, truly come to you and pray for strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar, to be with his family, to give them peace. If we didn't believe that prayer didn't work, we wouldn't ask this of you, God. I believe in prayer; we believe in prayer. We lift up Damar Hamlin's name in your name. Amen."

