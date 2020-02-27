I marvel at the miracles Jesus performed in the Bible. In John 11 we read the story of two grieving sisters, Mary and Martha. They’d called for Jesus, but their brother, Lazarus, had been dead four days before the Lord arrived. I imagine they had no hope, but this parable reminds me that there is always hope in the Lord. In verse 40 Jesus said these words to Martha. “Did I not say to you that if you would believe you would see the glory of God?” Those words are still true for us today. When we put our faith in the Lord, we will see a move of God in our situations.
Think about it! Our Savior healed the sick, parted the Red Sea, turned water into wine, and he still performs miracles today. At this moment, I am seeking God for a miracle, and I know others are as well. As I wait and pray, the Lord began to put it on my heart to take hold of the Word of God. As we meditate on His word, we will began to trust Him completely. Let us commit our lives to the Lord, and believe it with all our hearts, and HE will do the work.
In Matthew 13:3-9 Jesus spoke the parable of the sower. As the farmer scattered the seeds, the birds came along and ate some of them. Some seeds fell on rocky places and the soil was shallow. Those withered because they had no root, and some fell among thorns and were choked out. Still, there were some that fell on the good soil and the crops produced a hundred, sixty or thirty times what was sown.
The seed is the Word of God, and we all have a decision to make. What are we going to do with God’s Holy Word? Will it be gobbled up by the world, or will we quickly forget what we have heard?
My prayer is that the Word will fall on good ground and it will change us, grow us, and give us the faith to stand. James 1: 25 reminds us to be doers of the Word. “But he who looks into the perfect law of liberty and continues in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work, this one will be blessed in what he does.”
As we plant the seed of the Word in our hearts let us remember that it takes a little while for the seed to begin to bear fruit. The seed needs nourishment, so let us meditate on the word, just like we would water and fertilize a plant. Finally let us be reminded that the harvest is far greater than the seeds that were planted. God has exceedingly, abundantly more for us than we can think or ask.
Now let’s think back to the grieving sisters and the miracle that still makes our hearts leap today. “Lord help us to focus on the Word, let us stand on it, and know we can trust you in every situation; even those that require a miracle.”
