“Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift.” There’s no better time to reflect on the glorious gifts of Almighty God.
First, the Lord offers salvation to all people. It is not his will that any shall perish, but that all should come to repentance. God came for the rich and the poor; the gift is for every nation and every tongue. It doesn’t matter how far we have strayed or what terrible things we have done, God offers salvation to all who believe. Glory to God for salvation and forgiveness of sins.
God extends his grace to each of us. Ephesians 2:8-9 tells us that it is by grace we are saved, through faith. We can’t work our way in; we can’t write a check to be saved by grace; it is a gift of God, and we know it is the best gift we will ever receive. Today I thank God for his amazing grace.
The Lord offers forgiveness to each of us. First John 1:9 reminds us that if we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. I’m thankful that forgiveness is not a one-time thing. When we mess up, and truly repent, our God forgives. What a blessing to know God is greater than all our sins.
Mercy is defined as compassion and forgiveness shown to someone, by someone, who has the power to punish or harm. Scripture tells us that God’s mercies are new every morning. Praise be to God that we did not get what we deserved, but He looked on us with love. Psalm 103:8 says the Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and abundant in mercy. Mercy is a wonderful gift from God above.
God gives believers a measure of faith, and Scripture is clear that faith as small as a mustard seed can move mountains. Is that for me? Yes! God wants to do miracles in our midst, but how do we build our faith so it is unshakable no matter what is going on in our lives? Romans 10:17 tells us, “Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.” It’s time we get in our word; it’s time to read and pray God’s word over our lives and the lives of our families. I’m sure we all need a miracle, and God is able.
God also gifts us with the perfect plan for our lives. Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” At times we may have to wait and wonder, but may we never forget God is orchestrating great things in our lives.
As we look at a few of the gifts of God, we must recognize His love for us. John 3:16 sums it up so very well. “For God so loved the world, He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal love.
As Christmas is quickly approaching, let us be mindful of God’s great gifts to us. These are the gifts that will last a lifetime and lead us into eternity. Praise God for his indescribable gifts.
