What’s important? I’ve been asking myself that question on a regular basis. I have found that some of the things I used to value do not interest me any longer. I’ve also found that some of the things I didn’t think twice about now hold great value to me.
Presently I am looking for a new vehicle or a new to me vehicle. I’ve looked, and looked, and looked and I can’t seem to find the perfect car. I’ve seen several luxury cars that I would have jumped to buy at one point in my life. I was shocked that the price tags were so affordable, but my mind immediately started churning these thoughts. “It would probably cost a fortune to have one of these sleek vehicles repaired.” Then I thought about other expenses. “I’ll bet the insurance is high, and I’d bet it costs a pretty penny for new tires.” Twenty five years ago I would not have seen beyond getting behind the steering wheel! Things sure do change.
Now let’s talk about food and drink! In my younger days, I was chugging the Coca-Colas and eating whatever crossed my mind. Today, I’m worried if the caffeine will keep me up at night, and of course, I am concerned about what I eat. At this phase of my life I hear words like pre-diabetes, elevated blood pressure, and high cholesterol. So eating healthy is very important to me.
Oh those lovely years of youth. There was a time I didn’t worry one bit about staying up late and getting up for school the next day. In my college days, I befriended a student who was a wife and mother. She was exhausted by Friday. Not only was she going to school, she was busy with homework, cooking dinner, taking care of her children, and the Good Lord only knows what else. She couldn’t wait to doing as little as possible on the weekends. On the other hand, I could not wait for the weekend to go to the lake, or meet up with friends, or anything else that came along. I was going to make the most of it. While my friend came in chipper on Monday, I was dragging! Yes things have changed! A good weekend at this point of my life consists of staying home on Saturday and going to church on Sunday.
Most importantly, I didn’t worry so much about how I spent my time. Yes I went to church most of my life, but it took a while for me to grasp that my most important calling was a disciple of Jesus Christ. Being a Christian is a 24/7 lifestyle. God is interested in everything I do every single day, and that’s true for each of us.
One time Jesus approached a group of fishermen and asked them to throw down the nets immediately and follow him. He wanted to make them fishers of men.
It’s the same for us today. God wants to use us but we need to be ready and willing. Fulfilling God’s plan should be first place in our lives.
We all have people, places, and things that are important to us, but let us not forget what is most valuable….our relationship with the Lord. My prayer is that our walk with the Lord will be our priority all the days of our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.