I waited with anticipation, and crossed off every day, until Sunday, March 13, finally arrived. It was just like the good old days when my mom’s family gathered around the table for food and fellowship. When I was a kid, I never realized what a treasure those moments would be in my life, but I know it now.
Years ago, our families would trickle into my grandparent’s home. My cousins and I played games and hung out. Then we’d go inside and pile our plates high with a delicious home cooked meal. Now that was the life. I didn’t have a care in the world, and those folks who gathered with me, were some of the best people on the planet.
Last Sunday, Chris and I had the opportunity to gather with some my family. Some couldn’t be there for one reason or another, and others have already gathered in their eternal home. Still the ones who were there helped to make my Aunt Nell’s 91st birthday, a day to remember. We didn’t put a big sign in the yard, and we didn’t shoot fireworks; we did what our ancestors used to do. We got together and made memories over food and fellowship.
Oh yes, the food was great, but listening to my family share memories of our lives together was priceless. My cousin, Steven, reminisced about the family gathering together at my aunt’s home to watch the first Super Bowl game. He said he just thought it was a normal football game, but it was the BIG game. I am sure we huddled around a little black and white television with an armchair quarterback or two. I don’t know who played and I don’t know the score, but we all remember the family time.
Then my cousin, Jeffery, asked me a question. “Sherry, do you remember the time you shoved me in Maw Maw and Papa’s living room?” Honestly, I didn’t remember it, but I confessed, my brother, Keith, said I could be mean at times. Jeffery continued. While my papa didn’t see me shove Jeffery, he walked in when Jeffery pushed me back. Papa gave Jeffery some stern advice. “Son, I’d better never see you push her again!”
When we got together last week, I believe we were old enough to understand the importance of this moment. We stayed at the table a little longer. We sung, “Happy Birthday” to Nell with greater conviction because we realized what a blessing it was to be with her for that occasion. Then we gathered back in the living room, and we lingered. I don’t think any of us were in a hurry to get back to our everyday lives, we just wanted to stay in that moment we those people we loved so dearly.
I left my aunt’s house with a thankful heart. I knew it was a great blessing from the Lord because we were able to gather together and because my family is a true gift from the Lord.
Today, I’d like to encourage others to bask in the blessings of family and know, though imperfect at times, they are a gift of God.
