What do you want to be when you grow up? That was one question people used to ask me again and again. At that point in my life I would always think about my career. I wanted to live in the city and work in business administration. I didn’t plan on getting married or having children. I’m sure God had a big smile on his face many times when dealing with me.
By the time I graduated high school, I had changed my mind. I loved to write, and I wasn’t great at math, so I decided on a journalism degree. After riding in the front, yes front, of an Atlanta cop car a few times, I decided I didn’t want to live in the city. Please let me explain. At Georgia State the journalism students would shadow the officers and write stories. I also had the opportunity to do some public relations work for a non-profit, but I was still heading back to Buford. Keep in mind that was long before the Mall of Georgia. If fact, I’d say it was a rural community way back then.
Now it seems as if I had “the” plan. I’d continue to work in a local grocery store while I finished up my degree. Then I’d become a journalist in Buford or Sugar Hill. It seemed like the perfect answer to that question. When people asked, “What do you want to be,” I had a solid answer.
Do you see what is missing from the equation? I was so concerned about what I wanted to do that I didn’t bother to seek Almighty God very often. I may have been guilty of telling him what I wanted rather than listening to His perfect plan for my life. You know, the plan God predestined for me before I was formed in my mom’s womb.
I am a testament to God’s love, mercy, and amazing grace. I had a relationship with the Lord, but still, I had not surrendered my life to him. I went to church. I read the Bible and I even prayed, but we need to sell out to God. Praise the Lord. He still worked with me. Psalm 37:4 says, “Delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.” God knew more of my hearts desires that I did.
While I worked at the grocery store, I met Chris and my plans changed. Forget Buford! I was getting married and heading to Maysville as soon as possible. Praise the Lord, God had a plan for me in a place I had never heard of until I met Chris. Once we married another question arose. “When are you guys going to have a baby?” A baby? Well that began to have a nice ring to it, and yes, God blessed us with children. He also blessed me with job at Mainstreet Newspapers where I could use my degree.
Do you understand I had a plan? Do you understand that God had a greater plan and He continued to orchestrate it. I was blessed with a job at Brenau University and I had the opportunity to get my teaching degree for free. Teaching? Who would have thought that?
Most importantly God had a place for us to serve Him. I ran into Pastor Appling, an acquaintance from Sugar Hill. God blessed my family with a great foundation to serve the Lord. Later on God sent us to another church, and yet again, we grew in the Lord. Today we minister at a women’s drug and rehabilitation center. I would have never thought I would end up in that position, and it’s one of the greatest blessings in my life.
When someone asks you the question. I have a better answer for you. What do you want to do when you grow up? I want to give my whole heart to God and serve the Lord all the days of my life! Now that’s a real answer; it’s an eternal answer, and it is the right answer every single time.
