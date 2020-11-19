It’s so important to keep the Word of God as our road map for everyday life. There are so many self-help books, television shows to give advice, and other people who want to let us know their thoughts, may we remember the Word of God stands forever.
It’s been here. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God,” according to John 1:1. Then Isaiah 40:8 tells us, “The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the Word of God endures forever.” Many times we look for answers in so many directions and leave the Bible sitting and collecting dust.
David, a man after God’s own heart, says he encouraged himself in the Lord and we should do so as well. Think about it. Times can get tough! Days can get long, and we have to make so many decisions. There is no better place to look for the answer in the Word of God. Romans 15:4 reminds us that the Word was written for our instruction and through the encouragement of the Scripture we will find hope. Let us turn back to Scripture so we can hold on no matter what unfolds in the world in which we live.
God’s Word is also a light to us. There are days I’ve felt as if I was walking in the dead of night. There are nights when I have to feel my way around to get to a light switch. God always makes a way. Thanks be to the Lord above, I never have to walk in darkness. Psalm 119:105 tells us, “Your word is a lamp unto my feet and a light to my path.” Just like we need a light to get around in the dark, we need the Word of God to help us maneuver this life.
As we begin to seek the Lord’s guidance in our lives, we will grow in Him. Listen to Psalm 119:11, “Your word I have hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against You.” I know we all want to live for the Lord; we want to do what is right, and that comes as we begin to read the Word, meditate on it, and activate it in our lives. God can help us to become more concerned about His plans for us, than what we need to do for other people. I’ve learned that when I take care of God’s business, He takes care of mine. Luke 11:28 tells us, “Blessed rather are those who hear the Word of God and obey it.”
If we need wisdom and direction, let us look to the Word. If we need encouragement, or comfort, or anything else, we will find it in God’s Word.
My prayer is that we will begin to see Almighty God in His love letter to us. He has the answer to ever question. As we begin to crave His Word like we run to the table to eat, God will literally change our lives. Fear won’t grip us, because God is faithful. Anxiety won’t take hold of us, because we know God has us in the palm of His hand. So let us learn to rest in Him as we seek His Word like never before.
