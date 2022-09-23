It is sad but it is true. Most of us find ourselves in conflict at one time or the other. Just last week, I was asked about how to handle a conflict within a family. Now that can be tough. While we pick our friends and we can walk away if the relationship does not honor God, it is somewhat different when it is a close family member. The news of conflict didn’t end there. I also heard from someone who was found in the middle of a conflict within the church.

My advice is to seek the Lord when conflicts arise. He knew confrontations were going to happen among people including Christians, and I am grateful that we can find a multitude of answers in the Word of God.

