It is sad but it is true. Most of us find ourselves in conflict at one time or the other. Just last week, I was asked about how to handle a conflict within a family. Now that can be tough. While we pick our friends and we can walk away if the relationship does not honor God, it is somewhat different when it is a close family member. The news of conflict didn’t end there. I also heard from someone who was found in the middle of a conflict within the church.
My advice is to seek the Lord when conflicts arise. He knew confrontations were going to happen among people including Christians, and I am grateful that we can find a multitude of answers in the Word of God.
We should not engage in conflict and lose our testimony. The Lord paid the ultimate price for us, and if we say we belong to Him, I pray we will do our best to walk away from situations until we can act in a godly manner. Scripture says that when we are walking in the Spirit, we will not fulfill the lusts of the flesh, according to Galatians 5:16. If we find ourselves in sinful anger, let us retreat and go directly to God and allow Him to work in our lives, so we will handle the situation in the right way.
During our time of meditation, we should examine our lives through prayer and Scripture. Do our actions and motives line up with God’s word? Proverbs 26:2 says, “Test me, LORD, and try me, examine my heart and my mind.” May we begin to see ourselves through the eyes of God.
Next, we should pray for those in which we have a conflict. In Matthew 5:44 it says, “But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” Yes!! We may not want to pray for them, but if want to be like Jesus, we should pray for them. I believe these changes our hearts and allows the situation to become less as He becomes MORE in our lives.
Finally let us look at Romans 12:17-19 which reminds us, “Do not repay anyone evil for evil,” and, “if at all possible, live at peace with everyone.” If we have been wronged, God also reminds with that He will take care of things. “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.”
Today, if we find ourselves in a conflict, let us remember to retreat until we can allow the Lord to do His work in us. Let’s be sure to glorify God in every situation, seek Him for the right answers, and may we never forget that our relationship with God Almighty is more important that getting the last word.
