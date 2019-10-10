If you could sit down face to face with Jesus, what would the conversation be like? I’m sure we would express our gratitude for his sacrifice on the cross. I am sure most of us would tell him we want to please him, but before our conversation ends, we would ask him to clarify his will for our lives.
Sometimes it is easy to know God’s will, but at other times we must step out on faith when God urges us to move. There are many times in Scripture when God told his people to do something, but he didn’t tell them the why.
Noah didn’t know a flood was coming, but God told him to build the ark, and he did. Joshua didn’t know how the walls would come down, but God told them to march. They obeyed, and the walls came tumbling down. God told Abraham to move, and he left for Ur.
Our path down the highway of life is important to the Lord. God is interested in who we date and marry. God has a plan for our education, our career, and our children. God also has a plan for our ministry. We are all called to full-time ministry and we are not all pastors or missionaries. He has a mission field for us in the classroom, on the production line, or in our homes.
While we would all love to have a face to face encounter with the Lord, we can certainly know His will. We hear from God in the Bible; we hear from God when he speaks to our hearts, and he may give us confirmation through godly counsel. However, God chooses to point us in the right direction, know this, God wants us to know His will for our lives. That is when we will know contentment on the mountains and in the valleys.
At times we may be scared to move into God’s will because we are afraid. What if we are mistaken? What if our will gets in the way? Please remember God is sovereign. Trust him to bring it to pass.
Listen to Proverbs 16:9, “In his heart a man plans his course, but God determines his steps.” While we may decide we want this or that, God is going to establish our way. Some may say. “Wait! I may not get what I am asking for?” God’s plans are greater than anything we could ever put together.
Whether we are wrestling with a decision today, or if we are looking for answers for the future, trust the Lord; help is on the way. So what should we do in the meantime? It’s time for us to let God be God. Let us submit our choices to the Lord, ask God for help, and seek wisdom from the Word of God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.