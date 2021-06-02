There have been a lot of tassels turned over the last week. Students have graduated from kindergarten, from high school, and from college.
Kindergarteners were all smiles last week; they had reached one of their first milestones in education. They graduated, and now they are looking forward to first grade. “This year just flew by,” is what I heard from a few of the parents. When thinking about these precious children, I realize parents have the perfect opportunity to be godly examples in their lives. Don’t take this time for granted because it will pass quickly.
There are many 5th graders who said goodbye to elementary school, and wait with excitement to start middle school. As a parent myself, I remember those days very well. I would say, “My babies are growing up too quickly.” There are so many new opportunities in middle school, and there are chances to join sports teams and many clubs and activities. It’s a new world, but God called middle schools teachers, to support and help guide students, and assure parents everything will be okay. At this age, students begin to be influenced by their friends. As a parents, grandparent, family, and friends it is our responsibility to ask the Lord to give our children godly friends and role models at this critical time.
I recently ran into a whole group of kids who are headed to high school. Their excitement was contagious. It’s a place of floats, homecoming, proms, driver’s license, and first jobs. It’s also a place of many decisions. Students may have an opportunity to take certain classes, and finish with dual enrollment in college. That seems like a dream come true to have college credit before you make it to campus. While they have friends, our students will have the opportunity to make new friends. Again, this is a time to pray for our children for God to bring godly people in their lives.
I think the biggest transition is when a student graduates from high school and heads to college. Oh me. When we took my kids to college, I believe the rides home were the longest ones I’d ever experienced, but I survived. When my children left the nest, I thought about the importance of showing Jesus to my children while I had their undivided attention.
There are many technical school and college graduates as well. Now it’s time for a career. Let’s remember to pray that God opens the doors to His will and shuts the ones that need to be closed.
As our children transition to the next area of their lives, let us not forget the main thing. That is training up our children in the way they should go. Let’s be sure they know that every good gift is from the Lord, and may they realize the Bible is the most important road map for them. Congratulations to everyone who is transitioning, and I pray God’s will for all these lives.
