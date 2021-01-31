It’s nice to get a pat on the back sometimes. We do our best at work; we take care of our families, and we love others. Still, at times, it is hard to meet the standards of some people or our own standards. At the end of the day, we will never please everyone all the time.
I’ve got good news! It not our responsibility to please people; now that’s a great revelation! It is our responsibility to listen to the Lord and act on what He asks of us. Listen to Proverbs 21:2, “Every way of a man is right in his own eyes, but the Lord weighs the heart.”
God often speaks to our hearts, and we have choices. We can speak to another person, or take a meal to someone. It’s so important that we listen and do what God tells us. He knows everyone, and knows all we need before we think or ask. So your kindness is not in vain; there is a need, and we may not know what it is, but we trust the Lord.
We don’t have to measure our work according to what others do. We don’t have to try to trump God’s work in another’s life. There are no cookie cutter people in our world. God has a place and a plan for every single one of us. It’s our privilege to do all we can to walk out His plan.
Think about the widow woman found in Luke 21:1-4. We see many rich people putting their gifts into the treasury. It’s possible that one could have tried to outdo the other. Although a lot of money would be thrown into the offering plate that day, Jesus noticed a very special woman, and He pointed her out to the crowd. Verse 3 and 4 says, “ So He said, ‘Truly I say to you that this poor widow has put in more than all; for all these out of their abundance have put in offerings for God, but she out of her poverty put in all the livelihood that she had.”
It’s not the amount! It’s about giving, living, serving, and loving because of who God is and nothing more. I have a good feeling that God did more with those two mites than the other funds raised that day. God knew her heart; He knew her sacrifice to the Lord, and I know God took care of her!
The woman had true faith in God. How was she going to eat? How was she going to pay her bills? The answer to those questions is really simple. She trusted the Lord to provide her with everything she needed.
At times our faith in God may be tested. God may call on us to surrender something that is important in our lives. If there is anything that is more important than God, think about it! He gave everything for us, so it’s time we live for Him. It’s time we REALLY live for Him.
I can promise you that you will not miss anything that comes before the Lord. God will fill us to the brim and overflowing with more of Him as our hearts seek His will and way for our lives.
