It is early Friday morning and Thanksgiving is less that a week away as I write this. It’s a perfect time to reflect on our blessings.
It’s a warm blanket. It's a hot cup of coffee. It's a special phone call or a text, or a pair of fuzzy socks. God blesses us with little things; those are the items I sometimes take for granted, but today, I recognize all good gifts come from Him.
I am most overwhelmed by God Almighty. Who am I to call on the Maker of the universe, the Savior of the world? I’m a sinner saved by grace. I have my Word, and I have the opportunity to spend time with Him. He’s the one with every answer to every situation that comes our way. Sometimes I need prayer, and sometimes my friends and family need prayer. Sometimes I just need to praise. How wonderful it is that God is with us, and He listens to us. He renews our faith because He answers prayers.
I always tell others, “Don’t get caught up in barren business.” While I tell others, “Be sure to make your time with the Lord a priority.” Honestly that can prove to be difficult while working a full-time job. Today, I am also thankful for the gift of retirement.
At the same time, I thank God for giving me the desire of my heart. God has gifted me with a part-time job at Foothills Education Charter High School where I see success stories and encourage students each week. I also recognize the friends that God has given me on this journey. We are people with a common goal, and we support our students and each other.
I’ve also spent this year coving meetings for Mainstreet Newspapers. I’ve come full circle because I had this job in the 1990s. It’s been a blessing to walk into council meetings and see some of the same people I worked with many years ago, and I’ve enjoyed meeting new folks as well. I must praise the Lord for the doors that have opened for me and the people on the other side of those doors.
On Sunday at 8 a.m., you will find me behind my computer screen. While I don’t see my son, Zach, in person every week, I can turn on Facekook Live and watch him teach Sunday School. Talk about being proud. I prayed for my children to walk with the Lord, and it fills this mama’s heart to see Zach walking in the truth.
I’ve got to admit I am also grateful for Alexa. Almost every day, I’ll say, “Alexa, play songs by Zach Williams, or Casting Crowns, or Mercy Me.” What a blessing to have Christian music at my command! At times I’m sad; at times I’m happy; at other times I want to praise, and at other times I want the Lord to calm my racing mind, and He ministers to me through the great songs that were written to glorify the Lord.
How blessed I am that I continue to sharpen my skills as Grammy. Yes! Those children are growing up right before my eyes, and I am grateful that I can spend time with them. Oh, the wonder of watching the world through their eyes.
As we gather around the table this week celebrating with food, football, and online shopping, don’t’ forget to reflect on the goodness of God. Let us say, “thank you Lord,” and be sure to ask others to share their blessings and give glory to Almighty God.
From my family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving, and please know I am so grateful for each of you.
