I’m convinced the Lord wants to do great things in the lives of Christians this year. I also know we can tie the hands of our Father by our willingness or unwillingness to take action in certain times and ways. Our actions may very well open up doors we could never open on our own. God will reward our obedience, but it’s up to us. Are we going to obey? It’s time for us to trust God and take that step of faith.
I remember when the Lord prompted me to go up and pray for someone. At times I have moved, and I am the one who receives a blessing just watching a sister release her burdens into the hands of the Father.
I can also remember a time when I’ve felt the prompting of the Holy Spirit, and I have failed to move. I may have talked myself out of it due to pride. “What will she think?” or “What will others think?” Honestly, that is some stinking thinking. Why in the world should I worry about what others think? When God tells me or you to move, we need to take action.
I hope we realize that we will never know true, lasting contentment unless we are in the perfect will of God.
It gets a tad more complicated when God asks us to move in our pocketbooks. In my younger years, I must confess I had a grip on my money, and no one could pry it out of my hands. I even read Luke 6:38 which says. “Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”
I hope we know that we cannot outgive God. I can’t explain it, and I can’t trace where the money comes from, but God is going to reward a cheerful giver.
Now let’s take a look at the way we spend our time. Are we selfish or are we selfless? Praise the Lord that He came to serve. Mark 10:45 tells us, “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” If the Lord God Almighty came to serve others, I pray we realize the Lord wants to use us. Jesus is the prime example that we should look for opportunities to comfort others rather than ourselves. Romans 12:10 says, “Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honor preferring one another.” That can come in all sorts of ways.
God may call us to help a neighbor or let a person checkout before us at the grocery store. God could call us to complete a grand gesture and give our second-hand car to someone who has no way to travel.
God has a plan for each of us today. Let us open our hearts and minds to hear His voice and the prompting of the Holy Spirit. It’s time we say, “Yes Lord,” and He will use our service to change our lives and the lives of others while we glorify Him with our obedience.
