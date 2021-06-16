Recently. I spent some time with my cousin, Elaine, and both our families were there. As I fellowshipped with her grands, it reminded me that time flies! One of her “babies” is heading to college, another is in high school, and the other grands seem to be shooting up like bean stalks. Also, Elaine’s kids were amazed at how much my grandchildren, Nate and Rylee, have grown. At the end of the day, I realized how important it is to take advantage of every opportunity the Lord gives us.
Scripture confirms this in James 4:13-17; it reminds us that life is a vapor. We may have our plans for tomorrow, next week, month, or year, and if it is the Lord’s will, we will live and do this or that.”
I believe we should try and live every singe day like it’s our last day. How does that happen? We should look for God in everything. As we get out of bed, I hope we have a cheerful heart. According to Proverbs 17:22 tells us that, “a cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”
Let us awake each day with a song. “This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it.” The Lord kept us through the night, and this new day is a gift from Him. Let’s ask Him to order our steps.
God created the earth in six days, so look for the beauty of His majesty in nature. If time permits, we could have a cup of coffee on the porch and listen to the birds chirping. Their beautiful music comes from the Lord. When we look at the ocean, let’s remember that God created it, and He keeps the waters in their boundaries.
When the weather gets hot, we may look for respite in the mountains. We may feel a cool breeze brushing our faces, or we can jump in a refreshing steam, and hop from rock to rock as the river rushes by us. We can see God in this beautiful world that He created.
Let us also remember the impact God has on our everyday lives. He gives us life and breath; He gives us health and strength. He gives us talents and resources. May we use them for His glory. Ephesians 5:15 reminds us to be careful how we live, and make the most of every opportunity. “Therefore, do not be foolish, but understand what the Lord’s will is.”
My prayer is that we will be mindful of the Lord each and every day. I also pray that we will take advantage of spending time with our families. Before we know it, these little ones, and the big ones will be off and on their own before we blink. All good things are gifts from Him. Let’s slow down and see God’s blessing in our families and in the world around us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.