Before I knew it, my mind was in another place at another time. It all started when my brother, Keith, and his wife, Tammie, were packing to move, and I offered to help.
Tammie handed me a framed collage of photos. I’d seen it before, but it had been years. My kids were elementary school age, and my nieces were even smaller. It seemed like yesterday when they were little; now they are from 18 to 34. So it’s been a while. In the photos of Keith and myself, I could have been no older than five. I sat on my dad’s blue VW Bug wearing my Easter best, bonnet and all, while Keith was dawning a little sailor suit, and he was cute as a button. When I looked at my young father I noticed he was quiet a handsome fellow. What makes that even better is Dad was and still is smart and kind to go along with his good looks. Then at the top of the collage, I saw a picture of two young women who happened to be the matriarchs of our family: Maw Maw Langford and her mom.
That wasn’t the end of our trip down memory lane. We gently unwrapped a box filled with blue birds, red birds, and a cross with pastel flowers. These were just a few of the trinkets that filled up my mom’s shadow box. It’s been 34 years since it hung in the living room of our old house in Sugar Hill. Still it seemed like yesterday when my mom and I were perusing the stores looking for particular pieces to fill each section. Last week, when we cradled each piece, I was reminded that these porcelain figurines were more than objects, they were symbols of things my mom truly loved.
Before it was all over, we were flipping through the pages of Mom’s Bible. We saw notes in the side bar written by my mom, and oh how I loved the way she shaped every letter of the alphabet! The marks and the highlights said a lot about my mom’s life. John 3:16 was an important verse to her and all of mankind. May we never forget how much God loves each and every one of us. Psalm 56:3 reminds us to trust in the Lord when we are afraid, and Proverbs 22:6 is a promise every parent with cling to at one time or the other. “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it.”
So many times in our lives we set out to help someone, and we end up with a blessing. Those few hours send me spiraling through most of my life. I was reminded of my childhood and the memories surrounding my kids; I thought of my nieces, then and now. They’ve grown into such beautiful young women. Most importantly I was reminded of the faith that was so important to my great-grandparents, grandparents, and my parents. Mom and Dad have always been inspirations to me; they served God by being an example to us.
We all make an impression on the people we love. One day my children and grandchildren will take a trip down memory lane and talk about my impact on their lives. I hope they remember me as being kind. I hope they remember my adventurous side, but my prayer is they will know without a doubt that serving the Lord was my number one priority.
