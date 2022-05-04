This is Teacher Appreciation Week, but I am convinced teachers should be celebrated all year long. How could I say such a thing? I have been in the classroom more than I’ve been out of the classroom during my lifetime, and I’ve learned a thing or two. No one will ever know the ins and outs of running a classroom everyday unless you’ve taken on that task.
I’ve focused on many fine men and women who taught me from elementary school to grad school. While those who taught me were a blessing, I must say I learned the most by working side by side with a great group of educators.
I’ll never forget my first gig as a student teacher as East Hall Middle School. I had no desire to teach there, but it was convenient to wrap up my education. A few weeks into this position, I had totally changed my mind. The Good Lord slipped one in on me. My goal was to spend 16 weeks at that school, but I ended up staying 14 years! I’ll admit those were some of the best years of my life. Why? I was able to roll up my sleeves and nurture and teach a wide range of children with some of the best in the business.
I promise you, when your child or grandchild walks into a classroom, most every teacher I know will treat them like their very own child. They love the kids. They work to earn the respect of their kids; they want to see the children laugh and they want them to be successful inside and outside of the classroom. Teachers set up their students for success; and teachers do their upmost to make their classroom a safe haven for all who enter.
With a few seconds, I can tell you some of the jobs that teachers do on a regular basis. They include nurse, seamstress, chef, advisor, counselor, optician, engineer, parent, artist, coach, cheerleader, and of course, we need to include educator. I promise you; I was in the classroom long enough to know the individuals who walk into classrooms are the true Super Heroes.
Now back to those who nurtured me. That list includes Donna Shirley. She took me under her wing when I was a student teacher, and she taught this teacher. Donna quickly found out the hobbies and interests of her students, and they quickly knew she cared. She supported them in school and she’d be on the sidelines or at a chorus concert as well. She had a way with every kid she taught, and that’s evident from the accolades I still hear about her so often. She taught with the greatest love and her students soared.
The Good Lord also blessed me to finish my day school career at Banks County. It was somewhat scary to walk into unchartered waters, but those folks welcomed me with open arms. Again, I learned from so many, but there is a stand out or two. Julie Parker has got to be the greatest example of a teacher who incorporates a ton of fun into her classroom. Her students are always happy and it’s no wonder. That laugh she has is contagious and it’s much needed in the world in which we live. Yet again, my life was touched by so many, but Parker took me under her wing and helped me to fit into my new location.
As we celebrate Teacher’s Appreciation Week, lets take a few moments and reflect on the importance of education in today’s society, and applaud those who make learning happen this week, and every school week of the year. Thank you, teachers, for all you do! You are our Super Heroes.
