Recently, I keep hearing a new song, “Thank You,” by singer/songwriter Ben Rector. He said it was a song to reflect on some of the things we take for granted. I know that’s true for me. We get busy; life begins to spin from one day to the next, and sometimes we forget about all of the many blessings that surround us each and every day.
During a weekend trip to see the grandchildren, I started to examine my surroundings and notice some extra details.
I watched my two-year old granddaughter, Rylee, dart through the yard with so much gusto. She was running fast; she was squealing so loudly, but I saw more. Thank you, Lord, for the way the blonde streaks bounce and glisten in her hair.
I often notice the way she clomps through the house in my shoes, and she’s now talking a mile a minute. I took special notice when I heard her little voice repeat almost everything I had to say. What a lesson! This is such an impressionable time in her life. I noticed those beautiful brown eyes on me and watch as she tilted her head as she seemed to hang on my every word. What does she see when she sees my walk with Jesus? What does she hear when I speak? She is always listening and watching me. I want to be sure she knows her Grammy really walks with the Lord.
I like the way my four-year old grandson, Nate, prays before every meal. I listened with great intent and I was so blessed. He said, “Thank you Jesus for this food. Be with Grammy and Paw Paw as they travel home today. In Jesus name, Amen.” I don’t believe he came up with that just before that meal. I know he hears his parents pray, and that is teaching him how to pray. Thank you, Lord.
My heart almost burst with joy as he gives thanks to the Lord during the family prayer time before bed. He’s thankful for chocolate, he is thankful for chocolate milk; When his dad asks for his prayer request, he says, “Tucker, Hank, Knox, and Zoe.” Yes! He’s already learned to ask the Good Lord to take care of his cousins; that boy has a heart of gold to go to God concerning his family.
God never ceases to amaze me. I told a friend recently; I spent my entire drive praising God for the favor I’ve found with Him. Before that day ended, I had experienced more favor from Almighty God. Thank you, Lord, for the parking space. That you Lord for getting us in and out of a packed restaurant in less than an hour. Look around! You will see the favor of God in your life! Thank you, Lord, for the job offers that can come out of nowhere, so we think.
The very day I started my walk of gratefulness, I saw the most magnificent rainbow I have ever experienced. It seemed to spread a mile and I could see it from end to end. Oh, that seems like a small thing, but it’s a reminder of our promise from God.
My prayer is that each of us will look around for the great blessings we may take for granted, and in the words of Ben Rector. “Thank you! Thank you! Oh, for you have been good to me………. You are always good.”
