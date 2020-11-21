Every year, I always thank the Lord for the big things He has done for me. First of all is my salvation, then my family, my friends, and my ministry. I also thank Him for the opportunity to pray, worship, and praise which opens up a line of communication with the Father, and that turns my day around all the time. This week, I started a journey where I give thanks for the seemingly small things.
First I am so thankful for a hot cup of coffee each morning, and I thank the Lord for the memories of my Papa Thompson. When he went to work each day, he would carry a thermos of coffee. Recently, I bought a thermos, and each day I pour that coffee into the little cup much like he did. It’s not the latest style, but when people ask me about it I always share a little about my childhood.
I’ve lived in Maysville for most of my married life, and for years I had to trek several miles to pick up a gallon of milk or a loaf of bread. Today, I’m thankful that I can jump in my car, go to the Dollar General, and be back in just a few minutes.
In my younger adult days, I liked to be in the road and going all the time. Over the last few years, I’ve learned to appreciate the simple things at home. The perfect night for Chris and me is to get a big fire going in our fire pit where we sit and sometimes talk for hours.
I’m thankful when I get a FaceTime call from Nate and Rylee. We live four hours away from them, but his mom calls me up and away we go. Seriously. At times we’ve joked that we need motion sickness pills when Nate runs around the yard and talks with us at the same time. I’m also extremely thankful for the texting feature on my phone. I can keep in touch with my extended family on a daily basis.
In the midst of the pandemic, I had to start cooking most of the time. For a while restaurants had to close the doors, and today I am thankful that we can walk into many restaurants for a delicious meal.
I am ecstatic when I go online and order clothes, toys, shoes, or gadgets and they show up at my door most of the time. I’m thankful that the drivers now share a picture when they bring our packages. I’m sure it’s not the last time my package will be delivered to my neighbor’s house, but at least I’ll know where to look for it.
I’m thankful to live in the south and enjoy sweet tea. If you been north or west, you know the dilemma. Without a doubt, they will bring me a glass of tea and a silver spoon. I can never make that tea taste as good as the tea we have in the south.
I can’t forget my cat named Bootsie. If I’m home alone, she is great company to me. Now she’s a little bossy, so I’m rubbing her back or giving her a treat to keep her happy, but she’s my companion many times.
I could go on and on about the blessings in my life. As we celebrate Thanksgiving this week, let us remember to thank Almighty God for all things, big and small.
