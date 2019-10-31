Today is the first day of the rest of your life. Just take a moment and let it sink into your mind. I hope those words help each of us to appreciate every day.
I lived for many years looking for a day that was yet to come. On Monday I looked to Friday. On Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday I looked to Saturday. By the time Sunday rolled around, I was already dreading Monday.
Thankfully the Lord began to show me that blessing after blessing comes with each and every day. I woke up one Monday and began to thank the Lord for my job. Our jobs help pave the way for us to have food to eat and to have a roof over our heads. Our jobs help us to have the resources to bless others. While we may not be full-time pastors, our jobs are a ministry. Most of us work with people, and what an opportunity we have to show the love of Christ.
Then I started to think about my friends and family. It’s a good day when I talk to my brother, Keith. I’ll admit that laughter is always in the air when I talk with my cousin, Elaine. Of course there are my prayer partners, and any day of the week is a lot better when I share my prayer requests and praise reports with these special ladies.
We also have many opportunities every day in our homes. God has given us the most special gift when we are blessed with children in our homes. When my children were small, I never thought I’d get a full night’s sleep again. It seemed like my house needed to be cleaned every day, and it seemed I was cooking, cleaning up, and cooking again. Let us enjoy this somewhat hectic time because children grow up and leave home in the blink of an eye.
Most importantly on this first day of the rest of our lives, let us begin to focus on our relationship with Jesus Christ. He is our Savior. I’m going to praise the Lord today because He made a way for me to have a personal relationship with Him. The Holy Spirit lives within me, and that fact alone, should make me rejoice on this day. Not only is He with me on earth, I will go to a place that he prepared for me. I have eternal life in Him. That should get each of us through a million Mondays.
As each of us start a new day, my prayer is that we will quote Psalm 118:24. “This is the day the LORD has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”
