Self-care has become an important buzz word over the last few years. What does that work actually mean? The dictionary says this. Self-care is the practice of taking an active role in protecting one's own well-being and happiness, especially during periods of stress. So, how do we practice self-care?
Of course, first and foremost, I know our entire life will be more balanced when we allow God to be an active part of our days. I hope we never get so stressed out that we forget how much our Heavenly Father loves and cares for us.
I truly believe the Lord speaks to us concerning this matter in Matthew 11:28-30. “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” Maybe we should read that one more time. We do not have the knowledge to solve the problems in our world today, nor do we have the strength to solve all the issues going on in our very own families. Thank the Lord we do not have to do that; we have the One who has the answer to every question always.
It seems self-care is most difficult for mamas with young children. I know it was for me and I see how much my daughter-in-law does from daylight to midnight. I also watch my son, Zach, as well. He burns the early morning and the midnight oil most every day. Thankfully, they are not too busy for God.
First, l wants us to recognize the importance of putting on the whole armor of God which can be found in Ephesians 6:10-18. We would not leave our homes without our clothes, so for goodness sakes, we should put on our spiritual garments every day.
Once we are armored up, it is also important to have a few minutes alone at some point in the week. When our children are small, that may look like going into the bathroom and locking the door. Sometimes we may just sit on the floor, and at other times, we may get to enjoy a nice bubble bath. Other examples that come to mind are a walk around the mall, grabbing a cup of coffee, getting a new haircut, or maybe even a manicure or pedicure. Some people may say, we do not have the money, but tuck back a dollar here or there. You are worth it! You deserve it. I pray our spouses will be on board and we can turn and reciprocate an hour off the clock. If not, begin to pray for them to recognize and understand we all need self-care.
Another perfect want to decompress is a date night or dinner out with a friend. I remember oh so well how I could relax with a change of scenery and by eating someone else’s cooking. I know some folks cannot generally drop their kids off at their parent’s house; in that case, it is time to enlist the help of a sibling or friend. Let them keep your kids one week and you keep their children at another time.
My prayer is that we will all remember that we deserve self-care. This happens when we decompress, be ourselves and just breathe. Keeping God first in our lives and taking a little time for ourselves will ensure that we will be our best selves for us and for the ones we love.
