Self-care has become an important buzz word over the last few years. What does that work actually mean?  The dictionary says this. Self-care is the practice of taking an active role in protecting one's own well-being and happiness, especially during periods of stress. So, how do we practice self-care?

Of course, first and foremost, I know our entire life will be more balanced when we allow God to be an active part of our days. I hope we never get so stressed out that we forget how much our Heavenly Father loves and cares for us. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.