“The B-I-B-L-E yes that’s the book for me; I stand alone on the word of God, the B-I-B-L-E.” How many of us remember bolting out that tune at Vacation Bible School? It’s been engrained in my heart since I was a small child. I have more memories from VBS that I can count, and I know this program has changed many, many lives.
I remember attending for a week each summer. We’d walk in, pledge to the American flag, the Christian flag, and the Bible before heading off for a fun-filled morning of crafts, snacks and Bible stories. While I remember it as fun and games and a time of socializing with my friends, the Lord had much more in store for everyone in attendance.
I began thinking about all of this when I received a text from a local youth pastor who is also a co-worker and friend. With sheer excitement and a lot of thankfulness, he let me know a mutual friend’s son accepted the Lord as his Personal Savior at Bible School. I began to praise the Lord because one child’s life has been changed on earth, but even more importantly, he will inherit eternal life in heaven.
I thought about all of the volunteers who worked tirelessly to bring the story of Jesus Christ to local communities. A successful program will not happen without people in the church. These folks have one of two jobs to make ends meet, but they are still willing to attend leadership meetings and get ready to host the children. The commitment continues as families run in and out the door as they transition from work to church for a week. I know it can be tiresome, but it is worth every bit of long hours and late nights when children, teenagers, and adults have an opportunity to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ.
When God opens up an opportunity for us to join an outreach, I hope we will realize the importance and say, “Yes.” I promise God will give all of us the strength to fulfill the commitment. Next, I hope parents will realize the golden opportunity it is for our children to hear and respond to the gospel. I also pray that we realize there are people in our neighborhood who may not go to church on Sunday, but they will be open to a fun-filled week at VBS. Let us be quick to pick them up each evening.
I know leaders prayed for the attendees; I know God prepared the leaders, and most of all, Almighty God ordains an opportunity for people to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ. Let’s be sure to do our part.
Finally, I pray blessings upon blessings on the people who put the programs together; they may get busy with counting snacks, gathering supplies, and running off copies, but when all is said and done, it is the kingdom’s work. Souls are saved. New Christians will begin to experience the sweet Holy Spirit, and it’s all about a home in heaven.
