After spending last weekend with my grandchildren, Nate and Rylee, I was once again reminded that it’s the little things that make life “grand.”
It was mid-day on Saturday, and I stopped everything, to soak in the moment. Nate was on my left leg; Rylee was on my right leg, and they were totally enthralled as we read and read book after book. Honestly, I knew I was the luckiest lady in the world! Hugs and kisses, repeating sounds together, now that is where it’s at.
I may never be wealthy when I look at earthly possessions, but the quality time God gives us with our friends and family ranks at the top of my list.
Believe me there were many other happenings that day, but I count myself blessed for every moment with them. Let’s rewind. It’s 8:15 and we three are thinking about breakfast. I asked Nate what he wanted and he yelled, “pancakes,” with such excitement, and Rylee just clapped and smiled as usual.
Okay I have accomplished breakfast with my children hanging around the stove (at a safe distance) and I knew I could accomplish this with my grands. With Rylee on my right hip, and Nate standing in a chair nearby, we put the batter in the pan, and flipped them whenever we felt like it from the looks of the finished product. Maybe they looked like clouds in the sky, or mountains, but I didn’t see circles or those famous Mickey Mouse pancakes their mom, Casey, makes with ease. I’ll have to confess we had a new spin on these savory and sweet pancakes. I let Nate do the plating and he was talking up a storm, when he presented me the plate of pancakes well dusted with Kosher salt. Thank the Lord! I had a few more in the pan for the grands, and I dusted off the salted pancakes, but I found out a little salt on a pancake wasn’t so bad after all, but I think it was the company.
So we made it to 10 a.m. and I thought things were going great! The pool was down that day for some extra cleaning. How in the world could we stay cool in the nineties of August in south Georgia?
No television, well not a lot of television. No cell phones or I-Pads; it was just us in the great outdoors. No doubt they are water babies, so surely we could find a way. We had a water hose; we had some sand buckets and tools. Oh yeah! Mud puddles were our next order of business.
It’s amazing how much fun these kids had getting back to the basics. Nate and Rylee took turns digging holes in the sand and filling them up with water. I’m telling you we had a great time. I was never covered in mud like they were, but it was a blessing to see them enjoying their little lives to the fullest. We had a blast, but I had to put those kids in the tub twice before the day was over. The only thing I may be a slight bit sorry about is the muddy clothes that I left in the laundry room floor! Still play clothes can be used over and over again.
I’m home and it sure is quiet. I don’t hear “Graaaaammmmmmmy, can you help me with this, or can you read that.” Also, I don’t hear the pitter patter of little feet, running, not walking across the floor.
I’m so thankful to have a roof over my head, and look at me, I never miss a meal, and I love to take a trip or two and delve into a new book, but the Lord has allowed me to see that some of the smallest things are actually gigantic! Oh how thankful I am for the simple moments in my life.
