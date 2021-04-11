As I tossed my left leg over the dirt bike, and awaited further instructions, I was so ready to take my first ride in many years. Honestly it isn’t as fun as it used to be, or maybe I’ve lived long enough to know I am not invincible. Still it brought back many memories of my youth.
Once I finished the ride, our friend, Virgil, began to tell us about this particular motorcycle. It was little more than a frame that he picked up at a junk/antique store while he was traveling. While someone thought of it a piece of junk, Virgil began to create a spectacular bike. He talked about searching for parts and picking them up here or there. He talked of the restoration that was involved to make the bike sparkle once again. By the time he introduced us to the bike last weekend, it looked brand new.
As I began to reflect on the restoration process, my mind immediately brought me to the new life we have in Jesus Christ. Think about it. If we lived a “good” life, if we persecuted God’s people, or if we dismissed the call on our lives for a long period of time, the blood of Jesus will completely restore each one of us who calls on the name of the Lord.
Over the years, I’ve had people tell me that they’ve been too bad to call on the name of the Lord while others say they want to clean up their act and then surrender to the Lord. I have to tell them that is a mistake. None of us will ever be good enough on our own merit; it takes the blood of Jesus to clean us up.
Throughout the Bible we see where Jesus met people right where they were. In Matthew 9:9-13, Jesus approached Matthew, who was sitting at his booth collecting taxes, and tax collectors were not popular! Praise God we don’t have to win a popularity contest to follow Jesus.
He called Peter and Andrew; later he called James and John, who were all fishermen. Matthew 4:19 says, “Follow me and I will make you fishers of me.” Glory to God! He is looking for ordinary people. It’s not in the job description or social status. It is about answering the call now and walking in obedience. Verse 20 says, “And at once they left their nets and followed him.”
In Acts 9, Saul had an encounter with the Lord on the Damascus Road. God changed his life, and Paul went from persecuting God’s people, to winning people to the Lord. No one has so great a sin, that God can’t radically change any of our lives.
Today the Lord is still looking for followers who will leave their ordinary lives and accept the call of an extraordinary life in Christ. Have any of us went too far? No, but don’t take the call of the Holy Spirit for granted; it is by the grace of God that he continues to tug at our hearts. Will there be trouble and trials? Yes, but God will not leave us or forsake us. He will be with us forevermore.
God is still using the weak to confound the wise. My prayer is that we will not forget how God changed our each of us. Let us honor God with our new life in Christ.
