I walked up to this lady, and I could tell she was troubled. It wasn’t long before she began to share her heart to me. She is trying to rebuild her credit, but she couldn’t get approval for a secured credit card.
“They don’t even want my money! I want to repair my credit so I can buy a house one day,” she explained.
I did my best to encourage her. She delights herself in the Lord, so I know He will give her the desires of her heart at the perfect time. Ideas began to pop in my head.
“What if the perfect house for her won’t be ready for some time? What if God’s will for her life is to move to another location?”
Ideas kept coming into my mind, but in the end all I know is God has great things in store for each of us. We should not lose our hope in Him.
Have you ever felt like you’ve lost all hope? I’m sure it has happened too many of us. Maybe we were passed over for a promotion that we felt for sure would be ours. Some of us may get a letter that goes something like this. “Thanks for applying, but we are going in another direction.” The list goes on. We didn’t get the loan. We were outbid on a house that we thought for sure would be ours.
My prayer is that we will bring our hopelessness to Almighty God because he will orchestrate good things for each of us.
A perfect example of this can be found in 2 Kings 4:8-37.
There was a lady who lived with her husband in Shunem. As Elisha the prophet came through town, the couple would invite him for supper. Then God laid it on her heart to build a small room for him, and they did. Elisha asked if she needed anything and she said no. He discussed this with his servant who pointed out she had no son. Elisha sent for her again; this time he told her that she would have a son about the same time next year.
Verse 16 says, “Oh man of God, don’t deceive me and get my hopes up like that.”
Sure enough! About a year later, she and her husband had a son. She began to put her hope in her son. Years later, the dad and son went into the field and the son had a headache. The boy was taken home, and his mother held him in her arms, as he took his last breath. Immediately, she made plans to find Elisha. “Did I ask for a son? And didn’t I say don’t deceive me, and get my hopes up?”
Elisha came back to her house, and God used Elisha to put breath back in the boy’s lungs that day!
The message I received from this story is that our hope should be in the Lord alone. If we put our trust in a person, sooner or later we will be disappointed. If we depend on our money or our career at some point those will not be enough.
Sometimes we will have difficulties, but we are not alone. Just like she turned to the Lord, may we do so. I pray that we will always hope in the Lord. Let our hearts leap with joy, as we reflect on the grace, mercy, and love of God.
