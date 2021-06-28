We all come to a crossroads in our lives at one time or another. Most likely there is an easy road and there is a road that seems much more difficult. The flesh may call us to take the easy way, but not so fast. God may be taking us through the fire to refine us as gold. We should weigh our options before we automatically sign up for the easy way out.
In Matthew 7:13-14 we read, “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the way that leads to life, and only a few find it.”
Would you believe it could be God’s will for us to choose the one that will allow us to grow in Him and be strengthened by Him, rather than have everything going our way 100% of the time. Think about David and Goliath; the easy route would be for David to stay in the shadows, but look how God worked through Him to show the power of the Almighty. If people didn’t see it with their own eyes, would they believe that the young man faced that giant and came out victorious? I’m confident that David’s faith was taken to a new level, and many others were affected as well.
The same can be said of us today. We may be facing Goliath’s in our lives; it is time we picked up our weapon, depended on Him, and know without a doubt He will work in our favor too.
When it comes to the children of Israel, there were two paths. One seemed like an easy path that may have been four or five miles, but God knew His people were not ready to take on all of the issues they would face. The Lord instructed them to take the road not taken because His plan was to prepare them and strengthen them along the way.
In Exodus 13:17-22 the Word says that, “God did not lead them on the road through the Philistine country, though that was shorter.” The Lord explained that if they faced war, they may change their minds and return to Egypt. In our lives, I hope we all realize that we can depend on God to be with us every step of the way.
In verse 19, we see that Moses took the bones of Joseph because there was an oath. “God will surely come to your aid.” In our lives we should keep a record of all the amazing things God has done for us, so when we find ourselves in a battle, may we remember all that God has brought us through, and He will do it again.
Finally, verse 21-22 tells us that the Lord went ahead of them in a pillar of cloud to guide them on their way and by night in a pillar of fire to give them light, so that they could travel by day or night. Neither the pillar of cloud by day nor the pillar of fire by night left its place in front of the people. My prayer is these verses will help us to know that God is with us; He’s there in the morning; He’s there in the night. Just call on the name of the Lord; just like in days gone by, God is not going to forsake us. He is our light in times of darkness and His presence surrounds us.
My prayer is that we will seek the Lord as we make decisions. The more difficult one may build character in us; it will help us to have the faith that He will bring us through and bless us, and give us the tenacity to hold on to Him as we travel down the narrow road following the will of the Father.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.