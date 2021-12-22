There are a few items that stand out to me when I think of Christmas. I remember the Sears and Roebuck catalog that landed in our mailbox in late fall. I’d flip page by page, circling all of the items I thought I wanted! At that time those shiny wrapped packages were the best part of Christmas.
As the years went by, I began to enjoy giving and receiving. I loved picking out the perfect gift for my friends, but it was a gift that I received that pointed to sacrifice at Christmas. It started with the offering of a grandmother who raised her grandson, but it didn’t end there.
It all happened when we drew names in my Sunday School class. I don’t’ remember whose name I had or what I bought for them. Although I do remember the gift I received that year, and I can still picture it in my mind to this very day.
Most people were ripping the wrapping paper to reveal toys, games, and bracelets, but when I opened my package there was a gift that should be sitting on my grandmother’s dresser. It was a reddish-orange swan atop a glass container. Honestly, I was a little disappointed, but God spoke to me through that gift.
I knew the giver lived with his grandmother; I knew they pinched pennies, and I knew that gift was a sacrifice. Once the Lord got a hold of me and opened my heart, I cherished that gift until the day I left my home to marry Chris. It wasn’t what I wanted, but I was not wise enough to know that God was going to use it to take my eyes off myself, my wants and desires, and remember others.
Today, I know that the greatest gift comes from the ultimate sacrifice of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. When we see the big picture, it is not about the shiny stuff, nor is it about the things that cost a lot of money; it is about the gift of salvation and eternal life. Jesus Christ came into the world to die for our sins and offer us the priceless gift of eternal life through Him.
Now that puts things into perspective. I’m as guilty as the next person. We want to put up the most beautiful tree; we want to prepare the best tasting meal, and we want to give and/or receive a gift in which we can talk about for years, and that’s okay. My prayer is that we will remember that Jesus in the reason for the season above anything else.
I’ve also learned that the moments we spend with our friends and family outweigh any gift we could offer. As we sit around, laugh, smile for the photos, and listen to the stories our grandparents have to share, I hope we will remember that this fellowship is more important than anything we can buy.
I also realize heartache happens no matter what day the calendar holds. There will be a seat at the table that will be unfilled this year. Many people have lost loved ones while others are suffering with disease or sickness. Let us be quick to pray for those who are barely hanging on.
As we gather with friends and family to celebrate the season, I hope we can look beyond the gifts and be on the look-out for the true present. First, let us rejoice because there was a baby born in Bethlehem who came to take away the sins of the world. Next, may we realize the true gifts are the time we spend making memories with our family and our friends. Last, let us remember those who are suffering and in need.
May God bless you during this season. Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.