I had a recent telephone call from my son, Ben, who enlisted my help on a project. Before it was all said and done, I volunteered to get on my hands and knees and scrub spots out of the carpet.
I don’t mean to toot my own horn, but this is just one example of the selflessness of mothers. Ben was thanking me over and over again as I scrubbed away, and even later when we went to dinner. I looked at him and made this statement. “Ben, you will learn, there is no one like Mama.”
I’m not only talking about a biological parent; I am talking about anyone who has taken on the role of Mama. I am talking about stepmoms, foster moms, adopted moms, grandmothers, aunts, or the mom of a friend. My prayer is that everyone has experienced the love that goes beyond normal human boundaries. The kind of love that comes from God above that He instills into the heart of a lady.
The Lord blessed me with a wonderful mother who helped me, cared for me, loved me, and went out of her way to be sure I had a beautiful 22 years. As far back as I can remember, she loved me, she showed me how to love others and how to love the Lord.
Back in the 1960s not all mom’s worked outside the home. I can remember ladies coming into our home for a time of fellowship, and I learned how to entertain. Occasionally we’d have a couple who came over for dinner, and I watched the teamwork of both my mom and dad, as the evening went from greetings to food and fellowship with a lot of laughter. If our guests had children, you’d bet I’d take them into my bedroom and read to them even if I didn’t know all the words in a story.
My parents did most everything together. I can only think of one time my mom went out of town without my dad and that was to chaperone my youth group. I don’t want to admit it, but I believe she was somewhat miserable the entire trip. We’d all go to dinner on Fridays; we’d be at the ball fields during the week and on some Saturdays, and we’d always be at church on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Yes, my mom and dad were true Christians. I saw them listening to the preacher; I saw them taking notes on the bulletin, and I saw them singing for the glory of God. An even greater fact is that I saw them when we closed the car doors and left the church. I experienced life behind closed doors in my home, and my mom, and my dad as well, were genuine servants of Jesus Christ.
My mom gave me all sorts of advice and I’ve passed it along to a lot of folks. Can you believe I would say I hate one thing or the other? She taught me better. “Hate is a very strong word,” she said and moved me to say I dislike something instead. Mom also told me, “Don’t let the sun go down on your anger.”
I don’t think that advice that comes straight from Scripture was ever truer when I left her house in 1986. Thankfully she walked us out to the car; we said our goodbyes, and said, “I love you.” Sadly, I never saw her again this side of heaven.
Please cherish your time with your mom or mother figure because it can end in the blink of an eye. Never forget that your mom is you ally, and your biggest fan. She will move every mountain possible to be sure you have a successful life, but she will tell you a thing or two if necessary. May we treat our moms like it is Mother’s Day all year because there’s no one like your mama.
