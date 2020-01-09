The message had ended and the pastor asked if everyone would come and pray in the altar. That seemed like a great idea considering it was the first day of the new year. It’s a time of letting go and a time of new beginnings, but that moment was more to me. It reminded me of the faithfulness of Almighty God.
My son Zach took his son, Nate’s, hand and of course he said, “Come on Grammy,” as he reached for my hand. In a split second we three were huddled in an altar of prayer. Now that may seem like an ordinary event, but we rarely attend church together, and I quickly realized it was an answer to prayers over years of time.
No I didn’t specifically ask God to let us be in the altar together, but this moment in time, is a symbol of the prayers I have prayed over the years. I asked God to save my children, and I asked God to guide them in His will and serve Him all the days of their lives. I’ve also prayed for my grandchildren long before they were born and continue to pray today. “Lord save my grands; Lord use my grands all the days of their lives.”
The picture that is etched in my heart and my mind forever is a landmark of God’s faithfulness. Without a doubt, my son in the altar with me reminds me that God answers prayers. When I think of my two-year-old grandson in the altar, I am reminded that God will answer prayers concerning Nate now and for years to come.
Several days later I had the opportunity to baby-sit Nate and Rylee Ann. It was Saturday night and I held this little princess in my arms. I marveled at her perfectly shaped fingers and toes. I watched her breathing ever so softly as she slept in her Grammy’s arms. Then, yet again, I was reminded of my prayers that were lifted up so many years ago.
I asked God for a little girl, and we had boys. Still, I trusted God because He knows what we need. I accepted that it must not be His will for me to have a daughter. I mean sons are wonderful. I believe my desire to mentor young ladies and see them grow in the Lord came from my eagerness to have a daughter. Of course God faithfully answered my prayer in His all-knowing way. He gave me a whole group of hurting women at New Beginnings. I can never describe the blessings that are bestowed on my life every week as I work with the ladies.
Still God knew the deepest desire of my heart, and he blessed me with Rylee Ann. Today I am buying girly clothes, and big bows, and I can’t wait to see her dress up in a princess outfit. Just when I thought God answered my prayer in one way, He has given me a double blessing in this area of my life.
Oh my goodness!! I am totally amazed at the ways God works in our lives. My prayer is that we will have the faith to know that God hears our prayers, and He will answer them according to His perfect will and in His timing.
