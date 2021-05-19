It was a year and half ago when I began to entertain the idea of leaving daytime teaching. Although I don’t’ think I had the courage to go through with it. Then the Lord sent me to a pre-retirement meeting, and little did I know, He set me up!
It was that day I learned that retirement was an option at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. While I have always loved teaching, the two grands in South Georgia tugged at my heartstrings. It would be a lot easier to visit every four to six weeks if I left my full-time job.
I sought the Lord; I had not been a teacher for 30 years, so my retirement would be a little less than I’d had hoped. God continued to impress on my heart; don’t be anxious; don’t be afraid; I will make a way for you. He knew my heart’s desire, and He moved mightily.
Last September, I started a job at night school, and it wasn’t the first time I had applied, but it was the right time. The job seemed a little premature, but I asked God to open a door and He did. I was a little worried that I would have the tenacity to work day and night.
I quickly learned that I would not be doing it in my own strength, but my strength had to come from the Lord. While I thought God’s timing was a bit premature, and I was reminded that God’s timing is perfect, and the joy of the Lord continues to be my strength.
As the school year rocked on, I continued to weigh my options knowing all too well that God was giving me the desires of my heart. As contracts came out, I knew it was my time to take a leap of faith. God’s words from 2020 continued to penetrate to my heart. “Retire! Keep the faith.”
God gave me the courage; still it was difficult to leave what I had known for all of these years. Then the Lord used Chris to help me move in this matter. Our conversation went something like this. “I don’t know what to do,” and he replied. “Go ahead and get it over with, so you don’t have to worry about it.” So that’s what I did, and the peace that passes all understanding began to flood my soul.
I began to stand on God’s words to me; today I will testify that God will do abundantly more than we can think or ask. Today I not only have the position that God told me I would have, I have an equal position that didn’t exist last year.
I stand amazed at my God. First, I testify that He is faithful to do what He says He will do. When we live for the Lord He will give us the desire of our hearts, and my prayer is that we will resoundingly glorify God for what He is doing in our lives.
