When I reflect on the miracles I have read about and the ones I have seen, it reminds me that nothing is impossible with God.
Think about it. A lump of coal transforms into a diamond, and caterpillar turns into a beautiful butterfly, but the miracle I want to focus on today is that He will turn our ashes into beauty.
When we find ourselves sitting among the ashes of things we think have went wrong in our lives, I hope we know that we are not alone. Some people are going through a time of grief because they have lost a loved one while others grieve about what might have been. We may find ourselves disappointed in the way our lives are going right now, or we may harbor anger and unforgiveness.
Dear friends it is not worth it. If we sit in that mess to long, we will begin to wonder why God has not already moved in our lives. We may even question our lives in general. May we never forget that God is not going to leave us in our sorrow, and He will go through it with us. God is in the ashes with you and have every intention of turning it around.
In Isaiah 61:1-3, we read of the goodness of God. He is the one who will bind up the brokenhearted. He will give us freedom from the strongholds in our lives. He will deliver us from the prison in which we find ourselves. We don’t have to be in the concrete walls of a prison cell to find ourselves imprisoned mentally, physically, or emotionally as we walk around each day, but there is a way out. God will bestow a crown of beauty instead of ashes; He will give us the oil of joy or gladness instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair.
Many times, I wonder why we stay in the mess that hinders us from doing what the Lord calls up to do. Some may say, “I’m not qualified.” If God calls you he will qualify you. True story, I am a writer; I am not a speaker. One may ask why do I get up twice a week and speak in front of a pretty big group of people. I seek God and I believe if I open my mouth, He will fill it. I am often confounded when I take those blue-carpeted steps to the pulpit to speak to a large group of hurting women.
Others may say “I’m too old,” or “I’m too young. I’ve read many Scriptures where God used the very young, and I’ve also read of those who do the work of the Lord well into their 100’s. If we feel the tug of the Lord in our hearts and lives, we better believe He will give us the strength to do whatever He has called us to do.
Today, if we find ourselves in the ashes of guilt, despair, anger, unforgiveness, my prayer is that we will begin to believe that Almighty God will not leave us where we are. Job was in the ashes, according to Job 2:8, and we know God brought him out. Daniel was in the ashes in Daniel 9:3 and God brought him out. We are no different.
Please know God is with you and He will make a way for you. He is in the business of pulling people out of the muck and mire of this life and using our stories to glorify Him and lead others to the Lord. Trust him in all things. He’s ready to help you trade your ashes for beauty.
