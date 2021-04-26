“Ladies first,” my grandson Nate said as he stopped at the front door for his sister, Rylee, and me to go into the house. I tried to get both of them to go in front of me since it was raining, but it wasn’t happening.
“Grammy, guys are supposed to let the ladies go first,” he echoed. I was delighted to see a life lesson put into action in his young life.
I’m happy to hear, “Please,” and “Thank you,” are a regular part of their vocabularies as well. Manners are so important. The respect shown while using manners will call attention to us in a good way.
It’s not just about manners, it is about how we treat people. I pray the kids in which God entrusts us will learn kindness from us! May they see us love our neighbors; may they see us forgive others. May they learn to be slow to speak and quick to listen because God has instilled that into our hearts and lives.
I hope my grands understand that material possessions come and go, but laying up treasures in heaven will last a lifetime and beyond. I hope they see us sow our resources into the kingdom; and invest our time and talents into the things of God. He is the one who will use too weak to confound the wise. I want the Lord to use me, and I most definitely want to see the Lord use my family. I can’t think of a greater blessing!
I think an influential adult should teach children that every good give comes from the Lord above. We buy food at the grocery store, or maybe we plant a garden, but it all comes from Him. We have money to pay for electricity so we have lights, hot water, along with a temperature controlled environment. So how do we teach them? Let them see and hear a song of praise from us on a continual basis. Let us give God all of the honor and glory for our lives.
When we are sick, let’s teach our littles, to ask God to heal us. When we are well, let’s not forget to thank God for our health, and the ability to carry out the tasks we are called to do.
Let’s show them that our Lord is our provider; He’s our healer, and may they never doubt that God is the top priority in our homes.
Most importantly, let’s point them to the cross. May we model a born again relationship with Jesus, that is contagious to our families. Let us live like Jesus in our homes, and let them see us treat people the way Jesus would have done.
My prayer is that God will allow us to see the rewards for the seeds we are sowing into these young lives. May we never forget that their relationship with Jesus is the most important thing today and always.
