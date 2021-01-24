Has the Lord ever tapped you on the shoulder and asked something of you that is totally out of your comfort zone? I’ve heard stories and I’ve been involved in situations like this.
God asked my cousin to give her testimony in front of a lot of people. She’s not fond of speaking in front of a crowd, so she wrestled with having the courage to stand up and step out. She literally went back and forth. “Does the Lord really want me to do this?” The next week, she thought of excuses to get out of it. In the end, she honored her commitment, and God blessed her.
God is true to His Word. She opened her mouth, and the Lord spoke through her. He just needed a willing vessel.
A friend of mine received a call from her pastor; He asked her to lead a small group. She told him she would pray about it, and she agreed. Then she saw the list of who chose her small group, and insecurities began to flood her mind. “I’ve only been a Christian for a few years,” and “Why would these seasoned Christians sign up for my class? I’m still a kid on Christ.” She put her faith in the Lord, knowing that He could do this through her, and that never fails.
God may call any one of us out to share our testimony or pray for somebody in the middle of Wal-Mart. We’ve probably been praying for the request of others in our homes, but what will people think if we go to the next level? A young lady came to church and was down and out because she knew God called her to do this very thing, but she couldn’t’ get up the nerve to do it. She did tell her about the Lord, but that wasn’t good enough for her. She thought she’d failed, but God’s going to use this situation for her good. Next time, and yes there will be a next time, she will have more determination than ever to complete the task God has called her to do.
In my experience giving God control of our money is the last area of surrender. It is opposite of everything we learn in the world. Just remember, we are in the world, but we are not of the world.
Listen to Malachi 3:10, “Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house. Test me (prove me) in this,” says the Lord Almighty, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that there will not be room enough to store it.”
God says, “Test me.” He is so faithful when it comes to money. I recently told my girls that money may not rain down from heaven, but look out, blessing upon blessing with follow us when we are faithful with our finances. We will find favor in the workplace, and get a job or even get a raise. Our tires may last ten times longer, or someone may pay for our meal at a restaurant. We cannot out give God. Don’t worry about your money; God’s going to take care of all areas of our lives.
Yet again, I’ve seen this in action in my life. I remember a time when God asked me to make a monetary gift, and I delayed any action. Finally, I let God work on my stingy heart, and I promise you the windows of heaven were opened to me.
It’s time to reflect on our lives. Have we given everything to God, or are we keeping a little something hidden from view? Trust God. He is faithful whether He asks us to speak or get out of our comfort zone and publically pray for someone. Also, may we never forget that God can get along just fine without our money, but we will surely miss out on a great blessing to live in obedience.
