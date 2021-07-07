I put my phone in my purse when I went on a short ride. Once I got home, I immediately looked at my phone. My daughter-in-law, Casey, had called and Facetimed me several times. That was so unusual; she knows I will call her back as soon as possible. On that particular day, she really needed to talk with me.
It started with a phone call and quickly turned into a video call. In a moment, my granddaughter Rylee got the phone. She was in tears, and she was calling me my new name, “Mimi,” and over. Bless her! I could tell she had been crying and I quickly found out what was wrong with our little princess.
She had hurt her arm and she had to go to her doctor, and she wanted to see me. She wanted me to pick her up as she raised those tiny, slender arms, and she wanted to put her head on my shoulder and pat me on the back. How do I know? This is what happens all the time even when she doesn’t have a boo boo.
I realized I could not come to her rescue. I had so many commitments for the coming days, that I could not immediately make the four-hour drive to comfort her. Yep! You guessed it. It brought me to silent tears as well.
God quickly reminded me that He created our little girl. Psalm 139: 13 says that we were created by him. “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.”
He also reminded me of how people have always brought their children to the Lord. In Luke 18:15-16 it says that people were bringing their babies to Jesus so He could touch Him. When the disciples saw this they rebuked the people, but Jesus had the final say. “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them.”
I couldn’t be with Rylee in the doctor’s office, but I knew who could. Almighty God is the great Comforter! Deuteronomy 31:8 reminds us that the Lord goes before us and will be with us; He will never leave us or forsake us. “Do not be afraid.”
He is also our healer. Exodus 15:26 says, “For I am the Lord who heals you.” Yes! I can depend on Him with a little bitty person who means the world to me.
As I was able to calm down; I knew I already had the faith that God protects our grands. God is trustworthy on every situation. Isaiah 26:4 tells us, “Trust in the Lord forever, for in God the Lord, we have an everlasting Rock.”
Today my girl has a pink cast, and she loves it while Mimi has yet again realized that God is in charge; He is our comforter, our healer, and we can trust Him no matter what comes our way.
