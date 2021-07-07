Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.