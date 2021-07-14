I’ve been a fan of the poet, Robert Frost, for a long time. The other day I came across one of my favorites, “The Road Not Taken,” and for the first time I thought about it from a spiritual perspective.
The poem talks about a fork in the road; one of the paths had been trod by many, and the other, yellow leaves hide the path because hardly anyone has picked it. Should I take the left? Should I take the right? I wish I could take both, but wait, I’ll go down one and then come back and take on the other.
Scripture talks about the wide road and the narrow ride, and it spells out the consequences of one and the other. Matthew 7:13 says, “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it.”
That definitely gives us food for thought. Why in the world would someone pick a path that leads to destruction? It seems illogical, but look around. Many people listen to the world’s way for advice on how to live, and how to raise their children rather than looking to God’s way.
In verse 14 Scripture says, “But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” This is heartbreaking that so many people will take the broad way that leads to destruction rather than reaching to the hem of His garment and finding true life in Jesus Christ.
While this news is unsettling, it’s not yet the end of the book. The Lord came to seek and to save those who are lost. One of the greatest turn arounds in Scripture is found in Acts 9 where an ungodly man had set out to imprison and murder the followers of Jesus Christ.
That is when he has a Damascus Road experience. He encountered a blinding light and heard these words. “Saul, Saul, why do you persecute me?” Saul responded. “Who are you, Lord?” Then our Lord responded. “I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting.”
Saul was blinded, but he could hear his next command. The Lord told him to go to the city and he would receive further instructions. The men traveling with Saul had to lead him into Damascus.
God was also preparing a disciple name Ananias who reluctantly answered the call. God told him to meet Saul at a home and Ananias would place hands on him, pray, and he would regain his sight. Saul, who became Paul, was saved, filled with the Spirit, and baptized that day.
There are all sorts of people in our world today. We are either walking the broad road which leads to destruction or we are walking down the narrow road that leads to life. Think about Paul. If the Lord could turn his life around, there is hope for everyone of us. Saul started on the broad road, but God made a way for him to turn his life around. My prayer is that we will walk the narrow road and pray for those we know that new to switch lanes.
