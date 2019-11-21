I’ve watched my friend Samantha for a long time. God bless her. She struggled with her health a while back, and God healed her. She struggled with her finances and she came through, and she struggled in relationships with her family, and she continued to live for God, and everything worked out.
On Wednesday night at church, she said something, and I had an “ah-ha” moment. “No matter what I’ve been through, I keep serving the Lord. I ask God to give me the strength and the resources to help other people,” she proclaimed.
That night I realized her secret. She doesn’t dwell on her own problems, she looks to the lives of others, and lends a helping hand. I’ve seen her pray for people on the spot, but it doesn’t end there. She takes the requests back to her prayer closet, and she waits to see God move. Still it doesn’t end there. Samantha always has an encouraging word for those in need, and her advice comes straight from God’s word.
I’ve heard her quote Philippians 1:6. “He who began a good work in you is faithful to complete it.” She’s lived for the Lord long enough to know He is faithful every step of the way, and she tells that to other people. “Don’t give up on God. He never gave up on you, and he didn’t give up on me,” she says with determination.
At times there are those who struggle with temptation, but she lets them know God is enough. She struggled with addiction; she wasn’t brought up in a Christian home, but when she met her Savior everything changed. Not just for a week, a month, or even a year; God radically rearranged her, and she is an overcomer for life. In this situation, she is quick to paraphrase First Corinthians 10:13. “God is faithful, he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. When you are tempted, he will provide a way out.”
If the subject is forgiveness, she lets us know that each of us can forgive because we’ve been forgiven. If we want to talk about trials and tribulations, she lets us know that, “Nothing is impossible with God.”
How does she go on in the bad times? She fully believes in Matthew 6:33. “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you.” In Samantha’s words, “Praise the Lord I have an opportunity to work for the kingdom. I take care of the Lord’s business, and He will surely take care of mine.”
Samantha has reminded me of so many Christian principles. First, God has, is, and always will be faithful. Next, may we never give up because He will show up in His timing, and He will give us the strength to stand until that time. Last, let us keep walking for the Lord because He will make a way for us no matter what the situation. I am truly thankful for the example Samantha sets for her church family, and I’m grateful that I get to watch God work mightily in her life every single day.
