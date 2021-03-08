There are influences all around us. In earlier times, we were influenced by our friends, family, and co-workers. With social media and video games at our finger tips, we have more things to impact our lives.
While we are swayed in many ways, we are influencing others as well. Whether it’s a phone conversation or a text, an email message, or living out our lives in front of others, it is so important that we glorify Christ in all we do.
Some may say, I can’t talk about Jesus in the workplace. Do you know we can affect people by merely being kind, having a good attitude, refusing to spread gossip, and loving others?
First Corinthians 15:33 reminds us that bad company corrupts good character. Yes, we need to be a positive influence, but we should be careful who we let into our inner circle. There are many good people, but there are others who do their best to lead us down a path of destruction without even knowing it sometimes.
As parents and grandparents we have a short window to raise up these children to honor and glorify God with their lives. When they are young we can control what they watch on television or what they listen to on the radio. We also have a say so in where they go and how they spend their time. One day we will lose that control as they quickly grow up. That is why being a godly influence is so important.
Over time, the ways we honor God will be a habit for us and become the normal for the kids in our lives. We sit down to dinner, and we bless our food. We seek God’s word when we make decisions. We not only praise God on Sundays at church, but lifting and hands and praising God is a way of life in our homes and vehicles.
If you want to get it right, be a person who pleases God rather than man. At times we try to please our boss, and that’s a good thing, when we are not asked to do anything that is biblically incorrect. Also, we need to keep ourselves in line. Honestly, there are probably times where we just want to please ourselves. Let us not miss an opportunity to show others the importance and the blessings of serving our Heavenly Father.
It’s time we let God set the agenda for our lives. His will is heavenly minded, and if we want to win others to Christ, we must set a godly example. Some may say, that is so difficult. We can walk out a life of integrity when we surrender our days, weeks, months, and years to the Lord. It’s not about us; it is about Him.
My prayer is that we will all seek to be godly role models and point people to the Lord. He redeemed us; He set us free, and He is coming back! So let’s do all we can to be sure everyone is ready to meet Him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.