“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above,” according to James 1:17. I don’t know of a greater gift than a grandchild. My friends and family always told me that being a grandparent was an indescribable gift, and I was once again reminded of that when my granddaughter was born.
Rylee Ann Lewis made her entrance last Tuesday evening, Sept. 17. When I held her in my arms for the first time, I knew she was another miracle from the Lord. At eight pounds and twenty and a half inches long, she was close to perfect to me.
My family has a history of having boys. I have a brother and two sons. My grandson, Nate, was born two years ago. When he started to say, “Grammie,” and the way he bats his eyes and says, “Pleeeese,” and the way he cuddles up with me to watch “Wheels on the Bus” are some of the reasons I will be forever thankful for this gem. So I know boys are great!
Still when I held this precious little girl in my arms, I became keenly aware of the great responsibility that comes with raising children, and I’m in awe that God entrusted us with this little girl.
When I found out Zach and Casey were expecting, I started praying and asking God to reward Zach for his obedience by blessing him with a little girl. Today, I truly believe the Lord outdid himself.
So what in the world am I going to do with a little girl? Within 24 hours of her arrival, we had her dressed in a flowery outfit with a big bow in her head. I’ll be the first to admit, I’m a lifelong Tom-boy, but there is just something about pink, and there is something about lace and frilly dresses. At some point, I think she will need some pink cowboy boots to toddle around the town.
I’m thinking this little girl needs a doll. Even with my tendencies to play baseball, football and build a road for my trucks, my mom took me to the Parson’s doll show every single year. Today, it’s not the doll that mattered, it’s the time I spent with her. I’m serious! I can still remember walking around that store and seeing all those little babies. I think a trip to Babyland General could be in order.
I’m excited about the endless possibilities of watching Rylee Ann grow and learn every day. Most importantly I ask God to help us to remember the responsibilities that come along with this most special gift. I know it’s important to pray daily for her. I ask God to save her at an early age, and that she will live for Him all the days of her life. I ask the Lord to put a hedge of protection around her, and that she will find favor with God and man. I will also pray for her parents to have wisdom and discernment as they guide those precious children. I pray they will serve others and love others just like Jesus. Next, I ask God to let Rylee Ann know that Grammie loves the Lord and that He is first place in my life.
Welcome to the world Rylee Ann. Here’s to a lifetime of fun, love, and serving Jesus all the days of our lives.
