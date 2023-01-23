What do we look for in a friend? I’ll admit the characteristics I look for in a friend have changed over the years. Of course, we want friends with similar interests and those who like to have fun.

God has truly blessed me with some good friends along the way, but at this point in my life, I have truly realized there is nothing more important than a godly friend.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.