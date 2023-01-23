What do we look for in a friend? I’ll admit the characteristics I look for in a friend have changed over the years. Of course, we want friends with similar interests and those who like to have fun.
God has truly blessed me with some good friends along the way, but at this point in my life, I have truly realized there is nothing more important than a godly friend.
This is the kind of person who does not just say they will pray but one who seeks the hand of God until He moves. This is the kind of friend who lifts us up rather than points the finger at us like Job’s friends. She is one who will encourage to keep the faith. It’s someone who will remind us God will make a way.
One of my latest friend groups developed out of people who share a group text. At times, we would update each other on events going on in our lives or plan to get together for lunch or dinner. At the time, I didn’t think a lot about our common denominator. We all love the Lord; we all face battles, and we all believe in prayer.
So, what started as a friend group, has developed into a prayer group with a few ladies who seriously go before the throne room of grace for the needs of our friends and their families. I am also must confess that God knew what He was doing when He put us all together. It was Divine intervention and none of us even realized it.
Here is a recent quote from one of the friends. “So thankful for my sweet friends who I can always count on for prayers! Love you all.” Now that really got me to thinking.
Just over the last few months, we prayed together for the young people in our lives. We have asked God to watch over our children and grandchildren and let His perfect will take place in each of their lives. May they seek God’s desire for their lives above all else.
We’ve also cried out for God to ease the pain of our loved ones. We asked God to heal a father-in-law of cancer, but we also knew that we could trust God when He chose to heal him in heaven. Honestly there is nothing better than streets of gold and a new body completely free of sickness and pain. Still our assignment is not over. Now we need to pray for the Holy Spirit to comfort those left behind and give those loved ones the strength to carry on until that glad reunion day.
We’ve had a couple of friends in the group who have family members who are suffering including one with a 15-day stint in the hospital. We know that the sick ones need healing, but we also know our sisters in Christ need strength to walk through this time.
God doesn’t want us to walk alone. He is always with us, but He also uses people to come along beside us and help to lighten the load.
When I think about my friends, the laughter is fantastic; the fellowship is enlightening, but the praying power of a godly person is the kind of friend we all need!
