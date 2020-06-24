When I walked into Zach and Casey’s house last week, I felt like a movie star! Seriously! I had a 2 3/4 year old running into my arms and I had a nine-month old clapping and smiling like never before. Without a doubt I am loved by some of the people who matter most in my life.
As I snuggled, played, napped, fished and ate with Nate and Rylee for a few days, I was reminded that a grandparent-grandchild love is so hard describe. It makes me smile on the inside, and laugh on the outside. I’ve loved them since before they were born, and our relationship gets sweeter with each passing day. I cannot explain it, but I know it’s a gift from God. I’ve also recently realized as Nate grows older his expression of love is being shown in word and in deed.
I know he loves me because he has told me plenty of times, and I know Rylee loves me because of the sheer excitement she shows.
How do we show love to the young and to the young at heart? Honestly, I think we should look to the little children who have no preconceived notions.
Many times actions speak louder than words. We can display our love for people when we pray for them. Recently I was home sick, and I was on a FaceTime call with these guys. Suddenly Nate took the phone from his dad and proclaimed, “Grammy, I’ve been praying for you.” You want to talk about a meltdown in the best kind of way? That was so special to me. I know we love our friends and family! Let us seriously take their names to the Lord for health, protection, provision, or any other needs they have.
Also, let us show kindness to the one’s we love. Do you know I cooked chicken livers last week? Personally, I thought they were only good to catch a catfish, but Chris loves to eat them. I can promise you one thing, I cooked those because I loved him.
I saw another example of love last week when Zach stopped everything to help his son. We had eaten dinner, and Zach was making a cheesecake. Nate came up to his dad, grabbed his hand and asked him to build a dinosaur. Coming home from a twelve hour work day, Zach quickly finished what he was doing, and sat down in the floor and they were talking and building for a while. At times we are our best selves when we just let something go, and spend quality time with the people we love. While Casey was busy with Rylee, I decided to show my love by cleaning up the kitchen.
Love comes in many forms, but the greatest love came when Christ laid down his life for us. We see it many times in scripture, but John 3:16 says it best. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” This love endures forever
Without out a doubt I’m sure we all know God loves us and he always will according to Psalm 136:1. “Give thanks to the Lord for He is good and His love endures forever.” Do you know if you read that entire chapter “His love endures forever,” is said over twenty times?
While we can tell the Lord we love Him, we can also show him by the way we love others. May we always remember God is love.
